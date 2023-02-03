Kaulig Racing Adds 2013 Xfinity Series Champ for Fontana Race

Kaulig Racing has named another driver for its star car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has turned to 2013 champion Austin Dillon for a trip to California.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on February 3. The team said that Dillon will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for the race at Auto Club Speedway on February 25. He will make his return to the team after five previous starts split between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

We’re excited to announce @austindillon3 will jump behind the wheel of our No. 10 Chevy for the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at @autoclubspeedway! 🤩 This will be his SIXTH start in our No. 10 car, with the previous five coming between the 2018 and 2019 seasons! #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/nL56Uf0HHB — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 3, 2023

Dillon is the second Cup Series driver to secure starts in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro. The team also revealed on January 20 that Justin Haley will make multiple starts in the entry, starting with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.

Dillon Has 9 Wins in the Xfinity Series

The veteran NASCAR driver has achieved success in the Xfinity Series while making starts for multiple teams. Dillon won the 2013 championship for Richard Childress Racing and delivered nine total wins between 2012 and 2018.

Dillon made his Kaulig Racing debut during the 2018 season. He joined the team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he started 32nd overall in the No. 10 Chevrolet. Dillon went on to finish eighth after leading three laps.

The North Carolina native made his return to Kaulig Racing for four more starts in 2019. Mechanical issues disrupted races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but Dillon delivered a top-10 finish at Pocono Raceway. He also secured a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dillon Has Achieved Success at Auto Club Speedway

The decision to put Dillon in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway is fitting. He has extensive experience at the track, which includes several consistent performances.

In the Xfinity Series alone, Dillon has made five starts at the California track. All were with Richard Childress Racing. A mechanical issue disrupted his race in 2015, but he delivered top-five finishes in his other four starts.

The 2016 race, in particular, ended with Dillon celebrating in Victory Lane. Kyle Busch led the most laps (133) in a dominant performance, but a stunning turn of events unfolded on the final lap.

Busch took the white flag in the No. 18 Toyota and appeared to be en route to a win. However, he blew a tire and slowed considerably. Daniel Suarez then jumped to the front of the pack in the No. 19 Toyota, but he ran out of gas coming out of Turn 2.

Busch moved back to the front of the pack as he continued racing with a blown tire. He was within reach of the win once again, but Dillon was able to erase a five-second deficit. He passed Busch on the outside on the final turn, hit the wall, and then crossed the finish line first.

Busch finished second overall despite the blown tire while Bubba Wallace drove the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford to a third-place finish. Suarez crossed the finish line fourth after running out of gas.

Dillon was only credited with leading one lap of the Xfinity Series race, but it was the only one that mattered. He still captured the win and celebrated with the Richard Childress Racing crew.