Kevin Harvick Debuting Bright, New Scheme at Kansas

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is shaking up his look for the Cup Series return to Kansas Speedway. He will partner with Busch Light for a new version of the #ForTheFarmers scheme.

SHR unveiled the new look on May 10 ahead of the trip to Kansas. The Cup Series team revealed that Harvick’s Gen 7 Ford Mustang will feature a green base with farm-related graphics. This includes fields and a farmhouse on both sides of the stock car. The #ForTheFarmers hashtag will return for another year as Harvick aims to reach Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track for the fourth time.

The scheme advertises the limited-edition #ForTheFarmers cans of Busch Light that are available from May 16 until July 3. Busch Light will donate $1 for every 24 or 30-pack of the specialty cans sold during this timeframe, and the sponsor will donate it to Farm Rescue, a non-profit that aids family farms. The goal for Harvick’s partner is to reach a total of $100,000.

Harvick Has Success With Another For the Farmers Scheme

Harvick has previously showcased farm-themed stock cars during Cup Series races, and he achieved some success with the old designs. Though the previous iterations had several ears of corn on the sides of the No. 4.

Harvick used a #ForTheFarmers scheme during the 2021 season. He headed to Kansas Speedway for the Buschy McBusch Race 400 on May 2, 2021. He did not lead any laps during the regular-season race, but he secured points in all three stages. Harvick then went from fifth to second overall in the final two laps with fresh tires and finished just behind Kyle Busch, who won on his birthday.

The 2014 Cup Series champion also put the scheme on display during the 2020 season. Though he and Busch Light used a different track. Harvick actually put the #ForTheFarmers scheme on display during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7, 2020, and he reached Victory Lane after leading a race-high 151 laps.

Harvick Has Extensive Success at Kansas Speedway

The race on May 15 will provide Harvick with an opportunity to continue his run of success at Kansas Speedway. He has the most top-10 finishes (19), the most top-fives (12), and the most laps led (949) among Cup Series drivers. He and Kurt Busch are also the only active drivers to start every single Cup race at the intermediate track.

Harvick, who has three trips to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway, is in the midst of a streak of consistency. He has five straight top-10 finishes at the track, including three top-threes in the past three races.

“I think Kansas has been a great racetrack and, really from a driver’s standpoint, a fun racetrack because of the fact that it’s worn in so well,” Harvick said in a release from SHR. “You can race at the top of the racetrack, which is the preferred groove as the tires wear out. It’s faster at the bottom of the racetrack on new tires. But as a driver, having options is something that is a lot of fun.

“With Atlanta having been repaved along with some of the other racetracks, Kansas has become one of the more unique racetracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the racetrack is so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the racetrack. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the racetrack.”

