Chase Elliott Expands Summer Racing Schedule

The 2020 Cup Series champion has added another race to his summer schedule. Chase Elliott will return to the Superstar Racing Experience for the second consecutive season so he can face off with some of the biggest names.

The SRX Series announced the news on May 9 after Elliott posted a top-five finish at Darlington Raceway. The series confirmed that the Georgia native will return to the purpose-built cars for the season finale at Sharon Speedway on July 23. He will compete with a variety of big names, including Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Matt Kenseth among others.

The last time Elliott competed in the SRX Series was during the inaugural season in 2021. He joined the series for the trip to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, where he battled with his father Bill Elliott. He finished second in the first heat race, eighth in the second, and then he won the main event.

“When I started at SRX, one of my goals was to get Chase to re-sign and run again in the SRX 2022 season,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk in a press release. “Chase is a man that can drive anything and also I knew he would have a huge impact on tickets sales for Sharon Speedway and on the television ratings on CBS. I’m very happy he was able to make this work for us and for the fans of his and SRX.”

Elliott Will Battle With Another Father-Son Duo

Elliott’s return to the SRX Series will not feature another battle with his father. Bill and the SRX Series previously announced that he would compete at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2. Instead, the younger Elliott will face off with a different father-son duo.

The SRX Series announced on March 7 that Ryan and Dave Blaney would both head to Sharon Speedway, a track that the elder NASCAR driver co-owns. They will continue the tradition of a father and son competing against each other on the track while also battling with a stacked list of drivers.

“I’m excited to get back in one of the SRX cars this season,” Elliott said in a press release. “Last season was a lot of fun and a cool memory for me competing against my dad. The opportunity to race at Sharon Speedway and compete on dirt against the likes of Ryan and Dave Blaney and some guys I’ve looked up to my entire career is really appealing. I’m looking forward to the race, seeing all of the fans come out and hopefully I do well again.”

Elliott Continues To Pursue Another Cup Series Championship

While the driver of the No. 9 will move over to another series for the trip to Sharon Speedway, his focus will remain on the Cup Series season. Elliott will continue to pursue his second championship at the top level of NASCAR.

The driver of the No. 9 took the top spot in the championship standings after the fifth Cup Series race of the year, which took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has continued to hold this spot while posting top-10 finishes in all but one race and reaching Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway.

Elliott will continue this quest at Pocono Raceway one day after competing in the SRX Series finale. He will return to the Tricky Triangle for the 13th time in his Cup Series career, and he will aim to add at least his fourth top-five finish.

