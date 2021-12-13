Kris Wright Has His Crew Chief for 2022

The newest member of the Niece Motorsports family has his crew chief for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Kris Wright will work with Wally Rogers, a veteran of all three national series.

Rogers provided the update during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He told Pat Patterson that he will serve as the crew chief of the No. 44 team and will work with Wright. Rogers was one of three men who worked with Ryan Truex, the driver of the No. 40, during the 2021 season.

Rogers also served as the crew chief for five other drivers during the 2021 season. He joined Lawless Alan for four and Chris Hacker for two. Morgan Alexander, Jake Griffin, and Chad Chastain all made one start with Rogers as their crew chief.

Rogers has one win as a Truck Series crew chief. He partnered with Ron Hornaday Jr. during the 2005 and 2006 seasons, a total of 29 races, and helped guide the driver to a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, 2005.

Rogers Achieved More Success in the Xfinity Series

While Rogers has only reached Victory Lane once in the Truck Series, he has been a frequent visitor in the Xfinity Series. He has guided four different drivers to a total of six victories.

Rogers made his Xfinity Series debut in 2001, working with Randy LaJoie for all 33 races. The duo reached Victory Lane twice — the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway and the trip to Memphis. Rogers worked with LaJoie in 2002 before joining forces with Greg Biffle in 2003 and winning two more races.

Rogers’ two other victories occurred while working with Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte. He guided Smoke to a win at Daytona International Speedway to kick off the 2006 season and then helped Labonte reach Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway in 2007.

Rogers will now spend the 2022 season with Wright, a driver that has not won a race in any of the national three series. They will join forces first at Daytona International Speedway and then take on the remainder of the schedule while fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Niece Added Wright to the Lineup in Early December

The 27-year-old Wright is the newest driver to join the Niece Motorsports lineup, and he will complete the group that also includes Carson Hocevar, Lawless Alan, and Dean Thompson.

Niece Motorsports announced the addition of Wright on December 7. The team revealed that he will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado while running his first full-time season and fighting for wins.

Wright ran a partial schedule in the Truck Series during the 2021 season. He made 16 starts for Young’s Motorsports and posted a season-best finish of 12th in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. Now he will be one of four full-time drivers in the Niece family.

“As a group we are really excited about the direction our organization is heading, going into the 2022 season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a statement. “Kris is an important piece of that puzzle, so we are happy to have him join the team. I think the four drivers we have set for the 2022 season will complement each other well and work well together. We have big expectations next season and we’re working hard to get there.”

