Kris Wright Lands a Full-Time Ride for 2022 Season

Another driver has unveiled their plans for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Kris Wright will join Niece Motorsports on a full-time schedule while driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Truck Series team provided the update with a press release on Tuesday, December 7. Niece confirmed that Wright will join three other full-time drivers in Carson Hocevar, Lawless Alan, and Dean Thompson while completing the revamped lineup. He will make his full-time debut at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

“As a group we are really excited about the direction our organization is heading, going into the 2022 season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a statement. “Kris is an important piece of that puzzle, so we are happy to have him join the team. I think the four drivers we have set for the 2022 season will complement each other well and work well together. We have big expectations next season and we’re working hard to get there.”

Wright Ran Part-Time in 3 Series During the 2021 Season

The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native had a busy schedule in 2021, split between three series. He made five starts in the ARCA Menards Series, seven in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and 16 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Wright drove the No. 30 Toyota for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, posting three top-10 finishes. He finished eighth at both Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Winchester Speedway before capping off his schedule with a sixth-place run at Kansas Speedway.

Wright made his Xfinity Series debut in 2021 while driving the No. 26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Motorsports. He competed at all of the road courses on the schedule and posted a season-best finish of 17th at Watkins Glen International. He also had the unfortunate distinction of hitting a piece of curbing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that launched him into the air and ended his day early.

Wright’s busiest schedule took place in the Truck Series while driving the No. 02 entry for Young’s Motorsports. He kicked off the season with a 12th-place run at Daytona International Speedway and then made another 15 starts in the Chevrolet Silverado. Wright added another top-15 run with a 13th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway on Halloween weekend.

The 2022 Season Will Feature Big Changes for Niece Motorsports

With Wright joining the fold, Niece Motorsports has officially cemented the driver lineup for the 2022 Truck Series season. This group will look noticeably different than the 2021 iteration considering that Hocevar is the only full-time driver making his return.

Hocevar made his full-time rookie debut during the 2021 season and drove the No. 42 entry. He reached the playoffs without winning a race and contended with Chandler Smith for Rookie of the Year honors. His playoff run came to an end in the Round of Eight.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, Niece Motorsports and Hocevar announced that he would return to the No. 42 for another season. He will pursue another trip to the playoffs, as well as his first career win.

Alan only made nine Truck Series starts — four with Niece — in 2021 before agreeing to return to the team and drive the No. 45 on a full-time basis. He will be the only wheelman for the entry after multiple drivers made starts during the 2021 season.

Thompson, on the other hand, made his lone Truck Series start of the year after Niece announced that he would join the organization as a full-time rookie in 2022. He suited up for the season-ending race at Phoenix and drove the No. 44.

Niece Motorsports confirmed in the press release that Wright completes the driver lineup. This information seals the fate of Ryan Truex, who drove the No. 40 full-time for Niece Motorsports in 2021 and part-time in 2020.

