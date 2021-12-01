Niece Motorsports Announces ‘Win & You’re In’ Program

Niece Motorsports has just provided an unprecedented opportunity for local, grassroots racers. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team has announced that the winner of the Super Late Model feature at Gateway Dirt on December 4 will join Niece Motorsports for one race.

The Truck Series organization announced the news in a press release on Wednesday, December 1. They explained that the winner of the Super Late Model race will lock up a $30,000 prize and a Niece Motorsports truck for the trip to Knoxville Speedway on June 18th, 2022. This program, “Win & You’re In,” is a partnership between Niece Motorsports and the Gateway Dirt Nationals in St. Louis, and it has the goal of supporting local racers.

“So many of us at this organization cut our teeth in racing at dirt tracks,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a statement. “I truly believe that these drivers are some of the most talented in the country, so we’re excited to give someone another platform to showcase their abilities.”

Gateway Dirt will take place Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, December 4 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Tickets are available at www.GatewayDirt.com and those not attending can stream it on www.FLORacing.com.

Niece Motorsports Has Provided Opportunities to Multiple Drivers

Providing a driver with a new opportunity is nothing new for Niece Motorsports. The Truck Series team has done so several times since 2016 while running multiple entries in each race.

The list of drivers that have controlled a Niece entry includes Travis Pastrana, Ross Chastain, Landon Huffman, Spencer Davis, Justin Fontaine, and Conor Daly among others. This “Win & You’re In” program is only the latest example. Though the partnership with Gateway Dirt Nationals promoter Cody Sommer sets it apart from other past examples.

“When we sat down and put this together it really got me excited to think about it,” Sommer said in the press release. “Imagine if Tyler Carpenter would have won this in 2019; this opportunity for that grassroots-level racer is truly once in a lifetime and it just feels great to be a part of something like this for this year’s event.”

The Grassroots Racer Will Join Three Full-Time Drivers on the Track

When the winner of Gateway Dirt climbs into a Niece Motorsports entry for the Knoxville Speedway race, they will join forces with three full-time drivers. Niece Motorsports has made a flurry of moves to prepare for the 2022 season, which includes bringing a driver up from the ARCA Menards Series.

The first driver to sign a deal for the 2022 Truck Series season was Carson Hocevar, who guided the No. 42 Chevrolet to a playoff berth during his rookie season and finished 10th in points. He announced his return to Niece Motorsports with a billiards-themed video on August 17.

Dean Thompson was the next to join the fold. He announced on November 2 that he will move from the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West in 2022 and run full-time for Niece Motorsports with support from Thompson Pipe Group.

The third driver to ink a full-time deal with Niece Motorsports was Lawless Alan. The team announced his deal on November 4 and confirmed that he will join Hocevar and Thompson during the 2022 season. Alan made four of his nine starts in 2021 with Niece Motorsports and will now run full-time.

READ NEXT: FOX Dedicates Major Broadcast Time to Busch Light Clash