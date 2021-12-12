Toyota Racing Drivers Take Part in an Important Holiday Debate

December 25 is approaching, so people around the globe are taking part in an important debate. Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? Members of the Toyota Racing family, including prominent NASCAR drivers, have weighed in and expressed very different opinions.

The Toyota Racing Twitter account posted a video that featured several drivers from multiple series in the hot seat. One by one, they all weighed in and expressed opinions about whether the 1988 Bruce Willis action film is truly a Christmas movie.

Denny Hamlin wasted no time before saying, “no” in response to the question. Fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones also forcefully declared that “Die Hard” is not a Christmas movie. Martin Truex Jr. took a different approach by saying that the film is “sorta” a Christmas movie.

“It’s on Christmas, right?” asked Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes. “He’s on Christmas or something? And there’s like explosions and stuff? Probably a Christmas movie if it’s on Christmas.”

NHRA Top Fuel driver Antron Brown spent a considerable amount of time weighing the different factors before saying that “Die Hard” is not a Christmas movie. NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria remained similarly undecided before voting in favor of the action film set at the Nakatomi Plaza.

Interestingly enough, one Truck Series driver was not fully able to weigh in. John Hunter Nemechek revealed that he has not actually seen the movie based on the 1979 novel “Nothing Lasts Forever.”

An NBC Sports Analyst Also Weighed In

Toyota Racing drivers from NHRA, Formula DRIFT, the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series all weighed in with differing opinions about “Die Hard,” as did Truex’s crew chief James Small and NBC Sports analyst Rutledge Wood.

Small said that “Die Hard” could be a Christmas movie if you didn’t like the holiday that much, but Wood took a different approach. The former Top Gear USA host declared that “Die Hard” is, in fact, a Christmas movie, but he also listed a different film as his preferred option for the holiday season.

“I think ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie,” Wood said in the Twitter video. “I kind of prefer ‘Elf.’ ‘Elf’ is a little more my speed for that. I love to smile. Smiling’s my favorite.”

Toyota Racing Embraces Unique Video Opportunities

The debate about “Die Hard” is not the first time that the Toyota Racing account has had some fun with members of the driver roster. There are several examples throughout the years, including one showcasing Rhodes’ skills as a karaoke rapper.

The Toyota Racing account posted a video on November 19 that featured Rhodes during his championship press conference. He talked about how he felt like singing some “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. The video then transitioned to show Rhodes actually performing the song during a preseason media session.

The reigning Truck Series champion showed that he has an impressive knowledge of the 1990 hit. He performed the majority of the first verse and created a special video that Toyota Racing would release nearly one year later in celebration of his championship win.

READ NEXT: JR Motorsports Reveals Josh Berry’s Harrison’s Scheme