Kurt & Kyle Busch Have NASCAR Fans Buzzing Over…Aliens [LOOK]

The Busch brothers have turned some heads in a major way. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt and Kyle Busch have starred in a new commercial featuring an alien abduction and a custom-painted Toyota Camry TRD.

The new clip announcing the return of Toyota’s Sponsafier campaign features the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry wearing a firesuit with “I Believe” and some aliens on it, which a fan designed for him. The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry then walks up and says that he had been abducted by aliens before. To cap off the commercial, the aliens return for Busch’s second abduction.

Now THAT is a good freaking commercial pic.twitter.com/Z6qVcE7e34 — Casey Morton (@CaseyMo76) June 24, 2022

“Best commercial in a long time! Busch bro kicking it,” one Twitter user commented after seeing the video. Many weighed in and praised the decision to put the two NASCAR champions in a commercial together so they could play off of one another. Some other fans just expressed appreciation for the look on Kyle’s face when his older brother said that he had been abducted.

This Commercial Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Campaign

Sponsafier, a creation of Toyota, provides fans with a unique opportunity. They can register on www.sponsafier.com from June 25 through August 31 for a chance to design a scheme for either a Toyota Camry TRD Cup Series car or a Toyota GR Supra Funny Car.

The winner, who will hear their name called in mid-September, will work with a designer from The Decal Source and one of Toyota’s race car drivers. The scheme will then be unveiled later this season at the Toyota Racing Experience at either a NASCAR or NHRA event.

“For many seasons, fans have asked for the return of Sponsafier, and we are thrilled to do so,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports and assets, Toyota Motor North America, in a press release. “Each new commercial is extremely funny and highlights each of our driver’s personalities well. Additionally, we are excited to see what our fans design on their own that we can showcase at our display area later this season.”

2 Other Toyota Drivers Got Involved

Yep, den-E can help with your IT needs! Sponsafier is back!

What will you design? Click to enter for your chance to design a custom race car.

NPN. Ends 8/31. For Entry & Rules: https://t.co/CxzCjbfU8i pic.twitter.com/yruWNvGu87 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 24, 2022

The Busch brothers were not the only race car drivers to get involved in the campaign promoting Sponsafier’s return. Denny Hamlin and NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd also shot their own segments, which put their personalities on display.

Hamlin’s video, “IT Help,” puts the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry in the role of a technology specialist. He attempts to fix some computer problems by using the same tool implemented by “Office Space” characters — a sledgehammer. Though Hamlin did not have the same soundtrack as Peter, Samir, and Michael Bolton.

Toyota is doing it again… and this time @NHRA is part of the fun. Sponsafier is back, enter for your chance to design a custom paint scheme. NPN. Ends 8/31. For Entry & Rules: https://t.co/qcV8NIHovb pic.twitter.com/WIv5OhO7GJ — J.R. Todd (@JRTodd373) June 24, 2022

Todd’s video, “Bad Clown,” for comparison, features the NHRA Funny Car driver talking about his fear of clowns. Unfortunately for him, the fan that designed his car dresses up as a clown for birthday parties, so the Toyota GR Supra featured a fitting theme with balloon decals. There was even a Whoopee Cushion in the driver’s seat.

These commercials surfaced on Twitter alongside the one featuring the Busch brothers. They will also air during the NBC and FOX’s NASCAR and NHRA telecasts on June 24-26, as well as in the coming weeks to promote the return of the Sponsafier campaign. They will only continue to spark comments as more fans watch the Toyota drivers in unique situations.

