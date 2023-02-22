Kyle Busch & Austin Dillon Join Forces With New Sponsor

The West Coast swing of the NASCAR schedule features Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon returning to the Xfinity Series. They will both showcase a new sponsor while driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Kaulig Racing provided the first look at the new scheme on February 22 ahead of the trip to Auto Club Speedway. The No. 10 Chevrolet will have a white base with black and red door numbers. There will also be details on the sides that resemble the surface of golf balls.

We’re thrilled to have @LAGolf join our No. 10 All-Star car as the primary sponsor with TWO Xfinity Series Champions, @austindillon3 and @KyleBusch, starting at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway! 😏#PAG300 | #Alsco300 | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/XT638y5QPp — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 22, 2023

Dillon will be the first driver to put the LA Golf scheme on display. He will showcase it at Auto Club Speedway as he pursues his second career Xfinity Series win at the two-mile venue.

Busch will then take over the No. 10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as he pulls triple duty at his home track. The Las Vegas native has two previous wins at the Nevada track — 2016 and 2019. Now, he will try to add another while driving for Kaulig Racing.

LA Golf Has Ties to Team Owner Matt Kaulig

LA Golf, which makes putters and shafts in California, has ties to Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig. His company, Kaulig Capital, invested in LA Golf while moving further into the golf world.

Kaulig Capital also became the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR Champions event at Firestone Country Club on July 13-16, 2023. This event will take place in Akron as big names battle on the course.

Kaulig Capital has ties to multiple companies that have become primary partners of Kaulig Racing. This list also includes Cirkul, LeafFilter, and Hyperice.

The 2021 Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in particular, featured Hyperice as AJ Allmendinger’s primary partner as he celebrated in Victory Lane. Now, Busch and Dillon will try to capture wins while working with LA Golf.

Another Kaulig Driver Reunites With a Longtime Sponsor

While Dillon and Busch will join forces with a new primary sponsor, another driver will reunite with a longtime sponsor during the West Coast swing. Daniel Hemric will have Poppy Bank back on the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro as he begins his second full-time season with Kaulig Racing.

Poppy Bank has supported Hemric throughout his entire NASCAR career, both in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. The company has stuck with him as he has driven for Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kaulig Racing.

The 2021 season was pivotal for this relationship. Poppy Bank was Hemric’s primary partner for the entire 33-race schedule, which ended with him celebrating his first national series win and the championship.

Poppy Bank followed Hemric to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season, and it joined him for more races. The company was his primary partner in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races during the Auto Club Speedway weekend.

Poppy Bank will now be back for two more races in 2023. The company will first take over the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro at Auto Club Speedway on February 25. It will then return for the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on September 23.