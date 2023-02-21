Monster & 23XI Racing Begin New Era at Fontana

Monster and 23XI Racing will begin a new era during the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Auto Club Speedway. There will be the debut of a new scheme on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, which features a new beverage brand.

According to a press release, Monster Brewing’s first-ever malt beverage will be the primary partner on Tyler Reddick‘s No. 45 Toyota. The Beast Unleashed, which comes in three flavors, will join the California native for several races during the 2023 season. The final run on the two-mile configuration of Auto Club Speedway will only be the latest example.

.@MonsterEnergy will start promoting its new flavored alcoholic beverages in @NASCAR for the first time, with @BeastUnleashed set to serve as a primary partner of 23XI's No. 45 Toyota for multiple races starting this weekend at Auto Club. 🔲 The paint scheme unveil is Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ixEZqdpoMw — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 21, 2023

“I’m really excited to represent The Beast Unleashed on track for the first time ever,” Reddick said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to my first year with this team and being a part of a new chapter for 23XI and The Beast Unleashed. I can’t thank our partners like Monster Brewing enough for the support they provide.”

The official reveal of The Beast Unleashed scheme will take place closer to the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway. Monster Brewing and 23XI Racing will hold a reveal event on February 23 at Monster’s global headquarters in Corona, Calif.

23XI Racing Has Not Revealed Many Schemes

The event in Corona will provide 23XI Racing with an opportunity to showcase one of Reddick’s new rides. It will also serve as only the third scheme reveal for the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

While 23XI Racing has provided details about some of the partners that will support Reddick and the No. 45 team in 2023, the team hasn’t shown off many schemes. The MoneyLion scheme from the Busch Light Clash and the Monster Energy scheme from the Daytona 500 are the only examples.

23XI Racing will now unveil The Beast Unleashed scheme prior to the trip to Auto Club Speedway. The team will also reveal Reddick’s SiriusXM scheme in the weeks leading up to the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, which takes place on April 2.

Scheme reveals are an important part of the NASCAR season, especially so for Reddick. He is only one points-paying race into his first season with 23XI Racing, so there are still several unknowns surrounding his upcoming schemes. There is still some mystery surrounding each design.

Reddick Has Been Part of Several Announcements

The week leading into Auto Club Speedway has featured multiple announcements for Reddick. The 23XI Racing driver has been part of two sponsor reveals that will affect two separate series.

The first reveal took place early on February 21. Sam Hunt Racing announced that GearWrench will support Reddick for three Xfinity Series races, starting with the trip to Auto Club Speedway. The company will also return for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

The second announcement revealed that Monster Brewing will have a presence on the No. 45 Toyota Camry for several Cup Series races in 2023 as Reddick attempts to secure his first win with 23XI Racing. This deal will also include the race weekend at Auto Club Speedway.