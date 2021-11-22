Kyle Larson’s Hometown Sets Date for Championship Parade

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion is about to get a hero’s welcome to his hometown. The city of Elk Grove will host a celebration for Kyle Larson on Monday, November 22.

The city will partner with Sonoma Raceway to make the festivities possible, which will start at 2 p.m. local time. According to the press release, the day will kick off with a parade that runs down Elk Grove Boulevard. The route starts near the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Florin Road and ends at the Old Town Plaza. Dignitaries and race fans will then join Larson for the celebration.

The event is free of charge. Fans can show up and cheer on Larson as he celebrates a historic season that featured 10 wins, a $1 million prize from the All-Star Race, and the most laps led (2,581) since NASCAR moved to the 36-race schedule. They can try to get some autographs and photos with the hometown kid.

Sonoma Raceway, Larson’s home track, is a fitting partner for the celebration on November 22. The road course served as the middle point of Larson’s first three-race win streak of the season. He first won the Coca-Cola 600, adding a Crown Jewel to his list of accomplishments, then won at Sonoma Raceway. He capped off this three-race streak by winning the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson turned in a very strong performance during the trip to Sonoma. He started on the pole and led throughout Stage 1 before capturing the green and white checkered flag. He then won Stage 2 after working his way back through the field and passing both Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto.

While he dominated early in the race, Larson did not have an easy trip to Victory Lane. He had to first hold off teammate Chase Elliott during the overtime restart. The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers lined up next to each other with road course ace Martin Truex Jr. behind them. Larson jumped to the lead for the final two-lap dash and held on to capture the checkered flag.

The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet ended the race with a total of 57 laps led and all three stage wins. He also partnered with Elliott to make NASCAR history. They finished in the first two spots, marking the fourth race in a row for HMS. This was the first time since 1956 that members of the same team accomplished this feat.

Larson Will Return to Sonoma Raceway in 2022

The win at Sonoma Raceway in 2021 played a significant role in Larson’s championship run, and it showed that he could turned in a dominant performance at a variety of tracks. The win marked his first at Sonoma, but he could add another in 2022.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will return to the California road course during the 2022 season. They will head to Sonoma on Sunday, June 12, and cap off a weekend that features the Truck Series returning to the track for the first time since the 1998 season.

Larson will try to join an esteemed list when he heads to Sonoma Raceway in 2022. There are only two Cup Series drivers that have won consecutive races at the road course during their careers. Jeff Gordon won three straight from 1998-2000 and then Truex won back-to-back races in 2018 and 2019.

