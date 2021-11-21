Kyle Larson Takes On Role As Track Promoter

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has added a new title to a list that already includes “All-Star Race winner” and “NASCAR Cup Series champion.” He has become a promoter for a popular California track.

Silver Dollar Speedway, a quarter-mile dirt track in Chico, Cali., issued a press release on Saturday, November 20. The announcement revealed that Larson and three-time World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet have teamed up to become the official promoters of the track situated less than two hours from their hometowns.

“I‘m so excited to be a part of the future at Silver Dollar Speedway,” Larson said in a statement. “I‘ve spent many days at Silver Dollar as a fan and driver, and have been lucky enough to win some of their big races. It is a special place and I‘m eager to help grow it back into one of the nation‘s top dirt tracks.”

The Brother-In-Laws Will Focus on Enhancing the Track Experience

While Larson and Sweet will continue to focus on their respective racing careers and adding more wins to their resumes, they will also spend time trying to make some significant adjustments. Sweet specifically mentioned improving the fan and driver experiences in the press release. Additionally, they will revamp the midway behind the main grandstands and “spruce up” the facility.

The three-time World of Outlaws champion will oversee day-to-day operations at Silver Dollar Speedway as part of the new agreement. He will work with regional racer Colby Copeland, another California native who helped create the Sweet Larson Copeland (SLC) Promotions team. Copeland will serve as the liaison between the drivers, promoters, and fans.

“Our plan is to keep the grassroots divisions alive and well going forward. All divisions are an important part of the legacy and future of Silver Dollar Speedway, a local community fixture since 1962,” Sweet said in the press release.

Larson Spends Countless Hours Competing at Dirt Tracks

The move to become a dirt track promoter fits with a key part of Larson’s racing career. He has spent countless hours competing at dirt tracks around the country, often climbing into the purpose-built cars between dates on the Cup Series schedule. Some of his victories include the Chili Bowl Nationals in January, the Kings Royal in July, the Knoxville Nationals in August, and the BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

Larson’s most recent dirt track victory took place on Friday, November 19. He climbed into the Silva chassis with a Speedway engine and made his return to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Victory Lane. According to FloRacing, this win was Larson’s 25th in a USAC National Midget feature, moving him into a 17th-place tie with Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, and Dave Strickland

The packed schedule did not limit Larson in any way. He still locked up 10 points-paying Cup Series wins, as well as the All-Star Race before locking up the first championship trophy of his career. Now he will return to Hendrick Motorsports to defend his title in 2022. Though he will first spend the offseason competing at dirt tracks and promoting the Silver Dollar Speedway in his new role.

