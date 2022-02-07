Kyle Weatherman Lands New Primary on 2-Race Deal

The No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new scheme for two of the races in 2022. Kyle Weatherman and DGM Racing have joined forces with LS Tractor, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

DGM Racing announced the news on Monday, February 7, with a press release. The team confirmed that the No. 92 LS Tractor Chevrolet will debut during the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on February 19 (5 p.m. ET). The scheme will return to Weatherman and the No. 92 for the March 19 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is currently the last of Weatherman’s scheduled starts.

“LS Tractor is excited to participate in NASCAR once again as a primary sponsor,” said Jake Sherman, LS Tractor’s Marketing and Product Manager, in a statement on February 7. “The Daytona and Atlanta races are in the heart of our market, and the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300,” is a natural fit for LS Tractor. LS Tractor proudly embraces our history of delivering durable and high-quality tractors to the market. These attributes result in LS Tractors being the perfect fit for many beef producers. We look forward to seeing the LS Tractor car perform in the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 in the coming weeks.”

Weatherman Has Sponsorship for 5 Races

Weatherman currently has five races on his initial schedule with DGM Racing. He will kick off the year at Daytona International Speedway before making starts at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. He will round out his current schedule with the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

While LS Tractor will take over the stock car for the races at Daytona and Atlanta, a longtime partner will reunite with Weatherman for the other three races. The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) will serve as his primary partner for Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

The five races with DGM Racing are a start, but Weatherman hopes that they will not be his only opportunities with the Xfinity Series team. He told Heavy on January 31 that he had taken part in discussions surrounding a potential full schedule with DGM Racing. However, there were some other factors that remained a question mark.

“[I] hope to kind of build off that and kind of grow from there,” Weatherman said about his initial schedule. “So Mario [Gosselin] and I have talked a good bit and our goal is to get everything solidified and run the full season. That’s our goal. And I feel confident that hopefully, we can make that happen.”

LS Tractor Has Strong Ties to NASCAR

The 2022 season marks the continued partnership between LS Tractor and NASCAR. The company has previously made its mark as both the title sponsor of a race and as a primary partner of another Xfinity Series driver.

LS Tractor joined forces with JR Motorsports and driver Jeb Burton during the 2020 season. The company sponsored the No. 8 Chevrolet for five of Burton’s 11 starts, including the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway and top-five finishes at both Talladega Superspeedway and Richmond Raceway.

As another example of this shared history, LS Tractor served as the title sponsor for the March 7, 2020, Xfinity Series race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones won the spring race over teammate Harrison Burton and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

