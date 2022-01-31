DGM Racing Reveals Its Newest Driver

The DGM Racing lineup is starting to take shape. The Mario Gosselin-owned team has added Kyle Weatherman for the first five races of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

DGM Racing announced the news on Monday, January 31. The team issued a press release and confirmed that Weatherman will join Mason Massey in the lineup, marking the start of a new era for the Missouri native. Weatherman will control the No. 92 entry, starting with the season-opening trip to Daytona International Speedway.

According to a press release from the team, Wolfpack Racing and partner The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) will reunite with Weatherman for trips to Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. Weatherman will round out his schedule with the race at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I’ve watched Kyle grow year after year, and I’m really impressed with what he’s been able to achieve on the track,” Gosselin said in a statement from the team. “We’re looking forward to working with Kyle and seeing what he can accomplish at DGM as he embarks on the next chapter of his racing career.”

Weatherman will work with Nathan Kennedy as his crew chief during his time in the No. 92 entry. Kennedy has sat atop the pit box for 40 Xfinity Series races while guiding numerous drivers. His 2021 campaign, in particular, featured 12 races with Josh Williams and one each with Austin Dillon, Dexter Bean, and Ronnie Bassett Jr.

Weatherman Previously Announced His Departure From MHR

Questions have circulated about Weatherman’s future since early January when he and Mike Harmon Racing announced a significant change. The Missouri native and the Xfinity Series team revealed that they had parted ways.

Weatherman first joined forces with MHR during the 2019 season. He made three of his eight starts for the Xfinity Series team — Michigan International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway — and posted a best finish of 22nd in the No. 74 Chevrolet.

Weatherman returned to MHR in 2020 and made 23 more starts split between two separate entries. He posted the only top-10 finish of his Xfinity Series career when he ended the Kentucky Speedway race in eighth place. He then qualified for 30 of the 33 Xfinity Series races in 2021 and led the first three laps of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway while finishing his tenure with MHR.

“I just wanted to get on here and from the bottom of my heart honestly thank Mike Harmon and every single person that has helped me through my career,” Weatherman said in a video addressing the split. “Mike has given me an opportunity that no other owner did at first. Just super, super thankful for what he has done, and I wish him a very successful ’22 season. And I hope to see him at the track soon.”

DGM Racing Has 2 Key Pieces in Place

The start of the Xfinity Series season is mere weeks away, and DGM Racing has two key pieces in place. Both Weatherman and Massey are ready to suit up for the NASCAR team after they previously drove for other operations in 2021.

Massey, the first driver revealed by DGM Racing, will run the majority of the season in the No. 91 entry. He will kick off the year with the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. Massey will then take on the biggest schedule of his young career while striving to post his first top-10.

Massey and Weatherman are both set for the 2022 season, but they won’t be the only drivers suiting up for DGM Racing. The team has already expressed plans to run two full-time stock cars. Massey will only run the majority of the schedule while Weatherman will take on the first five races. There will be other drivers joining them on the roster.

