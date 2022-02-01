Kyle Weatherman Aims for Packed Schedule in 2022

Kyle Weatherman kicked off the final day of January by announcing his plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will join DGM Racing for the first five races of the year, but his goal is to spend far more time behind the wheel.

Weatherman spoke to Heavy after announcing his plans, and he previewed his upcoming schedule. He explained that the new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway is more of a question mark based on the reconfiguration but added that he has confidence in his ability to work with DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin while contending for a strong finish. Weatherman then confirmed that he is putting in work to potentially run even more races in the No. 92 Chevrolet.

“I’ve been paying attention to kind of what DGM and Mario have done in the past and especially this past year has been really impressive. And [I’m] excited to announce that we are running the first five for sure,” Weatherman told Heavy on January 31. “And [I] hope to kind of build off that and kind of grow from there. So Mario and I have talked a good bit and our goal is to get everything solidified and run the full season. That’s our goal. And I feel confident that hopefully, we can make that happen.”

One key factor that will play a role in Weatherman taking on a full season of racing will be the partners that join him for the ride. DGM Racing already announced that Wolfpack Racing and partner The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) will reunite with Weatherman during his first few starts. The Xfinity Series drivers also noted that Thin Blue Line will return as a sponsor in some capacity during the season.

Gosselin Has Made Changes To Support New Drivers

One of the reasons that Weatherman chose to join DGM Racing is that he saw some of the work taking place to become more competitive. Team owner Mario Gosselin has put in some effort to make positive strides during the 2022 season, including bringing on new people and doubling the size of the existing facility.

Gosselin explained to Heavy in late December that the push to become competitive would not rely on one factor, such as the addition of new equipment or one specific personnel decision. Instead, there are several factors in play that will all play a role during the 2022 season and beyond.

“I’m excited [about] what Mario has done in the offseason as well and kind of what speed he had ending the year as well,” Weatherman explained. “So it’s a confidence builder, that’s for sure, seeing him spend money in the right places and move forward in that direction.

“You know, and like I said, I think the first five [races] are really strong for myself. And I know Mario’s cars have run well there as well. Just excited to put all this together. Excited to get the first five, like I said, solidified. … I’ve got faith in my team and Mario’s team as well that we can make this happen and hopefully, we can kind of put it together and have really close to a full year.”

Weatherman Will Help His Teammate Make Progress

When Weatherman suits up for the season-opening Daytona 500, he will join forces with a young, up-and-coming driver in Mason Massey. The Georgia native is only entering his third season competing in the Xfinity Series, and he has 23 races on his career resume.

Weatherman, by comparison, has made 61 Xfinity Series starts, as well as 11 in the Cup Series. He has faced off with some of the best drivers in stock car racing, and he has secured a top-10 finish while driving for a smaller team. Now Weatherman will work with a teammate while becoming a veteran presence at DGM, a role that he will embrace.

“For sure. I mean, I’ll definitely help him in any way I can,” Weatherman said. “We’ve actually raced a lot together in the past, whether it was Bandoleros, a little bit of Legend car stuff. So definitely know Mason pretty well and [I’m] excited to kind of build his team. We are both young and definitely have… eager to run good. And competition-wise, I think we’re gonna be able to do it. Definitely better to have two drivers than one, and I think we’ll grow together and build together.”

The first race featuring both Massey and Weatherman will take place at Daytona International Speedway. Both DGM Racing drivers will try to qualify for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on February 19 (5 pm. ET, FS1).

