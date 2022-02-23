Landon Cassill Debuting New Partner at Auto Club Speedway

The No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway on February 26 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). Carnomaly has joined Landon Cassill as a primary partner.

The primary partner announced the news on February 23 with a press release. Kaulig Racing confirmed that the automotive crypto company will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for five races, starting with the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

The company will return to Cassill for races at Richmond Raceway on April 2nd, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9th, Watkins Glen International on August 20th, and Kansas Speedway on September 10th.

“I’m proud to be working with Carnomaly again and bringing them into the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Cassill said in a statement from the team. “They’ve been a great partner in the NASCAR Cup Series and our work in the E-Sports industry. I look forward to continue working with Carnomaly along with my new team, Kaulig Racing.”

Cassill Worked With Carnomaly in a Different Series

The Iowa native will reunite with Carnomaly after previously joining forces with the company in a different series. This partnership included two Cup Series races in 2021.

Cassill and Carnomaly joined Gaunt Brothers Racing for two superspeedway races — the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. These races served as Cassill’s return to Cup racing for the first time since the 2019 season and featured a 24th-place finish at Talladega.

Cassill will now reunite with the company as he pursues his first career Xfinity Series win, as well as a spot in the playoff field. He will do so at a track, Auto Club Speedway, where he has three previous starts in the Xfinity Series and a career-best finish of 21st during the 2015 season.

“I’m incredibly excited about the partnership with Landon Cassill and Kaulig Racing,” said Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly, in a statement. “Landon has been a great collaborating partner who’s at the forefront of cryptocurrency’s use in the auto racing industry. There is no one better to team up with on this venture to further modernize the auto finance industry and expand our consumer base.”

Cassill Kicked Off 2022 With a Top-15 Finish

The season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway marked the first race for Cassill as a member of Kaulig Racing. He took over the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro with Voyager Digital as his primary partner and turned in a strong performance overall.

Cassill’s day began with a qualifying session, which he used to secure a spot on the third row at the start of the race. He proceeded to avoid the multiple incidents that sent over drivers to the garage early and finished 14th overall.

The Iowa native walked away from Daytona International Speedway with 23 total points. This was good enough for 16th overall in the championship standings, one point behind JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry.

