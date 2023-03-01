NASCAR: Las Vegas Odds Call for Hometown Win

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The initial odds call for a hometown win by a two-time champion.

According to BetMGM, Kyle Busch enters the race weekend with the best odds among the Cup Series drivers. He sits at 5-1 while leading a group that also includes Kyle Larson at 7-1, Ross Chastain at 8-1, Joey Logano at 9-1, and Denny Hamlin at 10-1.

Rookie Noah Gragson, another full-time driver from Las Vegas, enters the weekend with steeper odds. He sits at 66-1 as he prepares to make his second-ever Cup Series start at the Nevada track.

Busch is fresh off a win at Auto Club Speedway, his first as a driver for Richard Childress Racing. He will now try to keep his winning streak alive while returning to his hometown track, one where he has a lot of success. This includes one previous Cup Series win, two Xfinity Series wins, and three Craftsman Truck Series wins.

The Defending Las Vegas Winner Has Favorable Odds

Busch is not the only driver from the Southwest that will face favorable odds to win another race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The defending Pennzoil 400 champion also sits near the top of the list.

Arizona native Alex Bowman will enter the weekend at 22-1 odds to win his second career Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He sits just behind Tyler Reddick (18-1), Kevin Harvick (18-1), and teammate William Byron (14-1).

The last time Bowman suited up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he started 13th overall and won Stage 1. He then kept himself in a position to potentially fight for the win late if there was a caution.

This situation is exactly what unfolded. Busch was in the lead with four laps remaining, and it appeared that he would win the Pennzoil 400 over Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain. However, Erik Jones hit the wall and brought out the caution.

The incident sent the leaders down pit road for fuel and tires. Busch and Truex took four while Bowman, Larson, and Byron all took only two. This put Larson and Bowman on the front row for the final restart, and it led to a drag race between the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers. Bowman took the checkered flag while Larson finished second.

Busch Aims for a Weekend Sweep

Winning the Cup Series race and reaching 62 in his career is the top priority for Busch. After all, it will solidify his spot in the playoffs and move him another step closer to chasing down Dale Earnhardt (76) on the all-time wins list.

Busch will have two other goals when he heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a packed weekend of racing. He will pursue wins in the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series races while pulling triple duty.

Busch’s weekend will begin on Friday, March 3. He will take over the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado and attempt to capture his 63rd career Craftsman Truck Series win.

The weekend will continue on Saturday, March 4. Busch will join Kaulig Racing, and he will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro while helping the young organization continue to hunt for trophies. If he can add another win, he will reach 103 in the Xfinity Series while extending his record.

The final race of the weekend will be the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. Busch will make his third points-paying start for Richard Childress Racing and his 24th overall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.