Kyle Busch Sets Truck Series Schedule for 2023

Kyle Busch has answered another question ahead of the 2023 season. He has revealed when he will return to the Craftsman Truck Series for the races on his limited schedule.

Kyle Busch Motorsports confirmed the schedule as part of a sponsor announcement. Zariz Transport has signed a multi-year deal with KBM, which includes a primary partnership during Busch’s five starts and associate sponsorship for the remaining races on the schedule.

Busch will make his season debut in the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado during the March 3 trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will also compete at Circuit of the Americas on March 25, Martinsville Speedway on April 14, Kansas Speedway on May 6, and Pocono Raceway on July 22.

Along with the race sponsorship, Zariz Transport will also continue to serve as the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.

Busch Pursues Another Road Course Win

The 2022 season was significant for Busch. He finally checked off a career goal by winning at Sonoma Raceway. This was his first Craftsman Truck Series win on a road course, and it checked off the last type of track on which he has competed.

The 2023 season will now provide Busch with another opportunity. He will make his second Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas, and he will try to secure another road course win.

Busch was within reach of conquering the Texas track in 2022, but the situation significantly changed on the final lap. Alex Bowman and Stewart Friesen took the field three wide entering Turn 11, which led to them colliding with Busch. This opened up the door for Zane Smith to take the lead and capture the win.

Busch ultimately finished the race third overall after the late incident. However, he missed out on the opportunity to capture a win. Now he will try to achieve this goal while working with Zariz Transport.

“I’m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years,” Busch said. “Samantha and I were introduced to Zariz through our foundation and immediately developed a great connection with them and we are honored that not only have they committed to the Truck Series sponsorship for multiple years, but they’ll also continue being the presenting sponsor of our Bundle of Joy Fund gala.

“We feel that introducing them to NASCAR consumers and people within the industry on the national stage through the Craftsman Truck Series makes perfect sense given the nature of their business and I can’t wait to make them a part of KBM’s winning tradition.”

Busch Will Try To Keep His Streak Alive

As a Cup Series driver with more than three years of experience, Busch is only allowed to make five starts each season in the lower-tier series. He has still made the most of his opportunities.

Busch has 62 career wins in the Craftsman Truck Series, which is the most all-time. He is also in the midst of a record 10-year streak in which he has won at least one race each season between 2013 and 2022. This includes the 2019 season when he won all five races.

Busch only won one time during the 2022 season, but he still kept his streak alive. Now he will try to continue the run of success during trips to tracks where he has a combined 10 wins.