Live Fast Motorsports Announces New Partner for Busch Light Clash

The No. 78 Ford Mustang will have a new look for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Live Fast Motorsports has announced that SkyView Partners will serve as the primary partner for the NASCAR Cup Series team during the exhibition race.

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news with a press release. The partnership is fitting for this trip considering that the Minnesota-based SkyView Partners has an investment bank based in Los Angeles. The new primary partner will use the exhibition race to showcase an orange, grey, and black scheme featuring a massive SkyView Partners logo on the hood.

“Live Fast Motorsports is happy to have SkyView Partners as our first sponsor of the year,” said Live Fast Motorsports co-owner Matt Tifft in a statement. “We are thrilled to be SkyView Partners’ first NASCAR Cup Series sponsor and host them at the Coliseum for a new and unusual weekend in the sport. The competitive unveiling of the new Next Gen car, quarter-mile asphalt track around the football field, and performance by Ice Cube all make [the] Clash a once in a lifetime NASCAR experience.”

Live Fast Motorsports Has Multiple Schemes to Reveal

The announcement featuring the SkyView Partners scheme is the first of 2022 for the BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft co-owned team. Live Fast Motorsports has kept its list of partners and its Gen 7 schemes largely quiet, with only one other major update.

The second-year Cup Series team announced on January 17 that its partnership with Motorsport Games would continue for the 2022 season. Though the video game developer’s deal now includes a presence inside of the Live Fast Motorsports garage, an open line of communication with team members, and more feedback for the development team.

McLeod said in a statement that the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry will continue to feature Motorsport Games as a primary partner. He did not reveal any of the dates, only saying that they would be “seven of the biggest races” of the 2022 season.

The No. 78 will have schemes for both SkyView Partners and Motorsport Games, but there are many others for the team to reveal. McLeod showcased several partners during the 2021 season, including Keen Parts, Celsius, Surface Sunscreen, and the American Brain Tumor Association among others.

Live Fast Motorsports Will Aim for More Strong Finishes

Multiple drivers controlled the No. 78 Ford during the first season of Live Fast Motorsports’ existence. McLeod made 28 of the starts, Kyle Tilley made three, Shane Golobic made one, Andy Lally made one, and Scott Heckert made three.

What a special moment for @bjmcleod78, @matt_tifft, @Joefalk33 and the No. 78 team after the first top-10 finish of the season! pic.twitter.com/fr1cJskhbt — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) August 29, 2021

McLeod turned in the team’s best performance during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He started 30th overall in the No. 78 Ford and spent the majority of the race running near the back of the pack and trying to avoid the inevitable crashes.

McLeod initially finished 10th overall in what was a major moment for the first-year team. However, he moved up to ninth place after NASCAR officials disqualified Chris Buescher for failing post-race inspection. The top-10 finish took place on the night that McLeod made his 275th career start, dating back to his Truck Series debut in 2010.

READ NEXT: Jeb Burton Reunites With Another Key Partner at Our Motorsports