Matt DiBenedetto Sets Plans for 2023 Season: Report

The Camping World Truck Series “rookie” has set his plans for the 2023 season. Matt DiBenedetto will return to the Tennessee-based Rackley W.A.R. and drive the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado for the second consecutive year after making his series debut in 2022.

Chris Knight, co-owner of Catchfence, provided the update on July 23 ahead of the Truck Series regular-season finale at Pocono Raceway. DiBenedetto then went out and finished 12th in the 60-lap event. The California native did not make the playoffs in his first season as a Truck Series driver, but he posted his 10th top-15 finish of the season. Following the race, the team provided a subtle confirmation that DiBenedetto will be back.

Made the most out of race with no practice or qualifying. Nice job on behalf of @tate_fogleman to start last and drive to a top-20. @mattdracing says it’s business as usual for 2023 with a team he calls “family”. More from the team soon. @RackleyRoofing | @WAR_Shocks | pic.twitter.com/Hogv8alvQ8 — Rackley W.A.R. (@Rackley_WAR) July 23, 2022

DiBenedetto made the move to the Camping World Truck Series ahead of the 2022 season. Harrison Burton moved up to the Cup Series and replaced DiBenedetto in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang. Rackley W.A.R. provided the opportunity to secure a full-time ride, and DiBenedetto announced that he had accepted in early January.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

DiBenedetto Has Helped Rackley W.A.R. Make Positive Strides

While DiBenedetto did not reach the playoffs in his first season, he helped the Truck Series organization make positive strides. Rackley W.A.R. only secured one top-10 finish in 2021, its first season of operation, while utilizing five different drivers. Josh Berry finished 10th at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 2022 season, for comparison, started with two top-10 finishes. DiBenedetto finished 10th overall in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He then secured a season-best sixth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

DiBenedetto has secured six top-10s in the first 16 races. The sixth-place finish at Las Vegas and a sixth-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway stand out as his best runs so far. DiBenedetto also added top-10s at Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Sonoma Raceway.

DiBenedetto Will Pursue More Consistency in 2023

DiBenedetto, who made 248 starts in the Cup Series between 2015 and 2021, has embraced his move to the Truck Series. He has referred to the organization as “family” multiple times, and he kept himself within reach of the playoffs during the regular season. Though he ultimately fell short of achieving this goal.

DiBenedetto will now slightly shift his focus. He won’t be in contention for the championship trophy, but he will still have seven more opportunities to pursue top-10 finishes and potentially his first career win in a national NASCAR series.

Once the 2023 season begins, DiBenedetto will face raised expectations. He will have a full year of experience in the series, and he will know how the trucks handle the various tracks on the schedule.

There are some immediate statistics that DiBenedetto could improve upon during his second season. Leading laps is the first to come to mind. He has secured top-10 finishes in six races, but he hasn’t spent any time at the front of the pack. Additionally, DiBenedetto could improve his average finish from 16.5 with even more strong runs.

READ NEXT: The Camping World Truck Series Playoff Field is Set