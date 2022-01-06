Matt DiBenedetto Has a Full-Time Ride for 2022

One of the biggest questions of the NASCAR offseason now has an answer. Matt DiBenedetto has revealed that he will move back to the Camping World Truck Series and drive full-time for Rackley W.A.R.

The California native provided a glimpse of his new ride with a video on his Instagram on January 6. He showed off his Rackley W.A.R. hat, as well as the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado. The team also announced the news with a press release and confirmed that DiBenedetto will move over to the Truck Series after he spent the past seven seasons in Cup.

“We are honored to have Matt DiBenedetto join Rackley W.A.R. full-time for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season driving the number 25 Chevrolet,” said Curtis Sutton, co-owner of Rackley W.A.R., in a statement. We feel that by teaming Matt up with experienced crew chief Chad Kendrick, we will be competing for multiple wins and be competitive at all race tracks. I truly believe that the NASCAR Truck Series is the most exciting, and I am looking forward to getting the season started.”

2022 Will Mark a New Experience for DiBenedetto

The 30-year-old DiBenedetto has made 248 starts at the Cup level and another 69 in the Xfinity Series. However, he has never suited up for a Truck Series race during his national series career.

DiBenedetto will change this trend when he heads to Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening race. He will officially make his Truck Series debut, and he will strive to quickly gain experience during the limited practice sessions.

With no starts at the Truck Series level, there are questions about how DiBenedetto will perform. Ryan Preece won his first-ever Truck Series start in 2021 while others spent a considerable amount of time pursuing their first trip to Victory Lane. Whether he wins early or goes winless in 2022, DiBenedetto will still be able to embrace a full-time ride in NASCAR.

“I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited,” DiBenedetto said in a statement. “I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a lot of ways. I love the feeling you immediately get when you talk to Curtis, Willie, Chad; all the guys around this organization. They are all hard-core racers and everyone is extremely dedicated. This opportunity is a blessing to me and I’m really excited to do my part in taking this team to the next level.”

Rackley W.A.R. Will Maintain an Important Relationship

A newer entry into the Camping World Truck Series, Rackley W.A.R. ran full-time for the first time in 2021 with a variety of drivers in the lineup. Josh Berry, William Byron, Willie Allen, Timothy Peters, and Brett Moffitt all made starts for Rackley W.A.R., but now DiBenedetto will serve as the full-time driver.

While he focuses on driving the No. 25 entry each week, the organization will focus on maintaining a business relationship with a championship-winning organization. Rackley W.A.R. will continue to work with GMS Racing, as well as GM and Chevrolet, as it embarks upon its second season in the Truck Series.

Berry, who made nine starts in the No. 25, turned in the best performances of the group. He had a trio of 11th-place finishes — Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and Bristol Motor Speedway. He also secured the lone top-10 finish of the season for the team at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We have a lot of great folks around this race shop and in a lot of other places. This will be our second year having an alliance with GMS Racing and we’re really appreciative of all they do for us,” said co-owner Willie Allen in a statement. “We will continue our manufacturer alliance with GM and Chevrolet, and we’re super thankful for the resources they make available to us. This series is for sure the most competitive out there right now, and we are really fortunate to have excellent partners. We anticipate a big year as we look forward to our first win.”

