MBM Motorsports Lands New Partner for Daytona 500

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) has secured a new partner for the season-opening Daytona 500. The NASCAR Cup Series team will work with Bumper.com, a company that provides vehicle history reports as well as accurate market pricing for various makes and models.

MBM Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday, January 11, with a press release. The team unveiled the Daytona 500 scheme and announced that Bumper.com will be the primary partner of the No. 66 Ford Mustang. MBM Motorsports also announced that Timmy Hill will be the driver of the No. 66 during the season-opening race.

“I am excited to represent a great company, Bumper.com, at the Daytona 500,” driver Timmy Hill said. “Everyone at MBM Motorsports has been working hard this offseason and we are excited to get to Daytona to show off all the hard work we have put in this offseason.”

Bumper.com Made an Early Appearance at Daytona

While MBM Motorsports was making the announcement about the primary partnership, the team was also taking part in an important test session at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 66 and Hill headed to the World Center of Racing for a two-day Next Gen test.

The first day was NASCAR’s opportunity to examine the different setups for superspeedway races in 2021. The drivers headed out onto the 2.5-mile track with seven-inch spoilers and took part in a large drafting session to see how the Next Gen cars handle around each other and to provide crucial feedback.

Hill and MBM Motorsports made positive strides early in the session. The Maryland native retweeted a photo showing that the No. 66 had posted a lap time of 47.733 seconds, the fastest of the drivers in attendance.

Hill has only made one start in the Daytona 500 during his Cup Series career. He suited up for the 2020 race and finished 27th overall after a crash that collected nine total cars. Hill also tried to qualify for the 2021 Daytona 500 while driving the No. 66, but he was unable to secure his spot in the season-opening race.

Bumper.com Is the Second Big Partner To Join Hill

Hill continues to make moves to prepare for a busy season of racing. He will join MBM Motorsports for the Daytona 500, but he will also run a full-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series for Hill Motorsports with UNITS Moving and Portable Storage as his primary for six of the races.

Along with running a full season for his own team, Hill will return to MBM Motorsports for an unspecified number of events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The organization did not reveal Hill’s schedule, but UNITS Moving and Portable Storage said in a press release that the company will sponsor Hill and the No. 66 entry for some events in 2022.

“UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is excited to Partner with MBM Motorsports and Hill Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR season and we truly look forward to growing this great brand together,” said Wade Malloch, Units Moving and Portable Storage Regional Director of Franchise Operations, in a statement on January 7. “We have no doubt our partnership in the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series with driver Timmy Hill behind the wheel will put us up front, as Timmy is aggressive, competitive and hungry in doing what he does best, which is what this Partnership is all about.”

READ NEXT: Tyler Reddick Secures New Primary in Historic Deal