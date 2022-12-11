Milwaukee Mile Aims for Major Improvements Ahead of 2023 Season

A historic NASCAR track is making plans for some major improvements. The Milwaukee Mile will present requests that will lead to $3 million in improvements over the next several months.

The Save the Mile social media account provided an update on December 11. According to the update, “the State of Wisconsin Building Commission will consider a series of requests later this week” regarding potential improvements to the track. If approved, they will set the stage for an estimated $3 million worth of repairs and improvements over the next seven months.

The majority of these updates will focus on safety improvements. The list includes repairing sections of the barrier impact wall system, installing new sections of the barrier impact wall system, replacing existing turf with asphalt, installing new energy-absorbing sand barrels, and replacing the concrete bases of the catch fence system.

NASCAR Will Return for the 2023 Season

The improvements will be crucial for the Milwaukee Mile as the track prepares to potentially host multiple motorsports series. The Craftsman Truck Series has already confirmed its return while IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske has expressed interest in adding the track to the schedule.

The Craftsman Truck Series will kick off its playoffs by heading to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11. Two weeks later, the series will return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since the 2009 season. Though this race will be a rare Sunday event for the series.

The August 27 race at the Milwaukee Mile will provide another group of drivers with the opportunity to secure an important win. There are numerous that have won at the track, but none are active drivers now that Kurt Busch has stepped away from full-time competition.

Winning at the Milwaukee Mile will add an important trophy to the collection of one driver. Doing so will also potentially move them on to the Round of Eight of the playoffs, provided they are eligible for the championship.

The 2023 Truck Series Lineup Will Change

The return to the Milwaukee Mile will be a prominent story of the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. The changing lineups and alliances will also create some intrigue as the drivers prepare for another packed schedule.

One of the most prominent changes occurred at Kyle Busch Motorsports. The team moved to Team Chevy and switched up its driver lineup. Chase Purdy will now compete full-time for the team while Jack Wood will share a second entry with a variety of drivers.

The changes extend to David Gilliland Racing — now TRICON Garage. The team switched to Toyota racing and revamped the lineup. Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray will both return while Dean Thompson and Corey Heim will join on full-time deals.

Two of the biggest changes that occurred both feature Drive for Diversity members. Nick Sanchez will compete full-time as Rev Racing moves up to the Craftsman Truck Series. Former teammate Rajah Caruth will join GMS Racing while taking over the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Many pieces are in place across the Truck Series, but there are other organizations with news to announce. Hattori Racing Enterprises is a prominent example as the championship-winning team has to replace Purdy. Another example is ThorSport Racing, which will potentially move to Ford Performance in order to add Hailie Deegan to the lineup.

Once all of the changes are complete, the Truck Series teams will prepare for a busy 2023 season. They will kick off the schedule at Daytona International Speedway before moving through the regular season. Once the playoffs begin, they will eye the Milwaukee Mile as a key location to secure an important win.