NASCAR Reveals Camping World’s Replacement for 2023

Camping World announced on July 27 that it would not return as the sponsor of the Truck Series after the 2022 season. Now NASCAR has revealed its replacement. Craftsman will make a return starting in 2023.

NASCAR announced the news at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, hours prior to the Xfinity Series race. The first part of the announcement revealed that Stanley Black & Decker will now be the official tool sponsor of NASCAR, which expands upon an existing deal with Joe Gibbs Racing. NASCAR then revealed that Craftsman will return as the title sponsor of the Truck Series starting in 2023.

Back to where it all started. The NASCAR @craftsman Truck Series returns in 2023. pic.twitter.com/97lkViFRm2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 26, 2022

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners, and employees,” said Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. “From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, CRAFTSMAN has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done.

“The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our CRAFTSMAN brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

The Red Logo Will Return for 2023

There has been a healthy dose of blue and yellow in the Truck Series during Camping World’s tenure as the title sponsor of the Truck Series. There will now be a major change as NASCAR moves to the Craftsman era.

As NASCAR revealed during the August 26 press conference, the red Truck Series logo will return to match the Craftsman color scheme. This will provide a throwback look for longtime fans of the national series.

Craftsman previously served as the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series during its second-ever season (1996). Though it was a presenting sponsor during the first-ever Truck Series season in 1995. The company remained in this role through the 2008 season when Johnny Benson Jr. won the championship.

Camping World then took over in 2009 for Ron Hornaday Jr.’s fourth championship season and spent 14 years as the title sponsor. This deal comes to an end after the 2022 season.

Another Truck Series Tradition Will Continue

The focus of the press conference was the return of Craftsman and its role in the Truck Series moving forward. However, a press release from NASCAR provided an important detail about the 2023 season.

The release stated that Craftsman will have exclusive branding on the Triple Truck Challenge. This was a small detail in the middle of a larger message, but it confirmed that the bonus program that awards $50,000 to race winners over a three-event span will continue into the future.

Granted, there were not any rumors about the program disappearing from the Truck Series. It is just nice to have confirmation as the series prepares to feature a new sponsor.

“Stanley Black & Decker is an innovative company that has a rich history in our sport and these new agreements connect our brands in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR.

“We know NASCAR fans are brand loyal and recognize how important tool performance is in racing. We are excited to see how this official partnership deepens the connection with our racing community while also bringing back CRAFTSMAN, the brand that started it all in the Truck Series.”

