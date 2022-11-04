Kyle Busch Sets Driver Lineup for 2023 NASCAR Season

Kyle Busch has provided some important information ahead of the 2023 season. He has confirmed his Craftsman Truck Series team’s manufacturer alliance and driver lineup.

Busch met with media members at Phoenix Raceway on November 4 and provided more details about his team. Kyle Busch Motorsports will move to the Chevrolet family with Chase Purdy as the driver of the No. 4. Jack Wood will be the anchor driver of a second, full-time entry that will feature all-stars and developmental drivers.

Busch confirmed that he will be one of the drivers in the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado during the 2023 season. He plans on making the five starts that NASCAR allows. He will also have several guest drivers from the Chevrolet ranks in Cup and Xfinity, many of whom have already reached out about possible starts.

Purdy & Wood Make the Moves From Other Organizations

Purdy and Wood are no strangers to the Craftsman Truck Series. They have both made dozens of starts in the series for multiple teams. Purdy, in particular, has 51 on his resume split between GMS Racing and Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Wood, for comparison, has made 34 starts for GMS Racing. He made his Truck Series debut in 2021 with 12 starts and one top-10 finish. He then returned to the team for a full-time run in 2022 while pursuing points.

Purdy and Hattori Racing Enterprises announced on October 18 that they would part ways at the end of the 2022 Truck Series season. There were questions at the time about where Purdy would go, and they remained until the press conference at Phoenix Raceway.

Similarly, GMS Racing created questions about Wood’s future on October 25. The team announced that Daniel Dye would join the team and drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado while becoming teammates with Grant Enfinger. The team did not provide any details about Wood’s contract status at the time.

Neither Purdy nor Wood has reached Victory Lane in the Truck Series. That fact is not a concern to Busch. He explained during his media session that Kyle Busch Motorsports builds winners, and he expects that to continue with the move to Chevrolet.

There have been numerous drivers that have joined Kyle Busch Motorsports and achieved success. This list includes Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Noah Gragson.

Another Champion Could Make Starts for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Busch hasn’t provided any details about when he will take over the No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado or any of the other drivers that have reached out to him about potential starts. Though he did tease one big addition.

Busch faced a question about any conversations that he has conducted with Jimmie Johnson, who announced that he will become an owner at Petty GMS. The two-time champion noted that they have texted back and forth about many things, including a potential start for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Obviously, Busch was not confirming that Johnson will join his team for a Truck Series start. He joked that the deal will actually fall through now that the “cat’s out of the bag.” Though this tease did highlight the talent level of the drivers that have discussed making starts for him now that KBM is part of the Chevrolet family.