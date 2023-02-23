Monster Goes Prehistoric With New 23XI Racing Scheme

23XI Racing announced in the week leading up to Auto Club Speedway that Tyler Reddick would have a new Monster scheme. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series team has revealed the new look.

The No. 45 Toyota Camry will feature a black base like other Monster cars, but there will be some significant differences. This scheme highlights Monster’s first-ever malt beverage, The Beast Unleashed, and there are some prehistoric touches that shake up the look.

Unlike any other! A true beast. Tune in this weekend to see @TylerReddick unleash this beast in Monster’s back yard of @AutoClubSpdwy. @BeastUnleashed pic.twitter.com/akNeXdSJ8P — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 23, 2023

For example, a green dinosaur eye takes up prominent space on both the hood and the sides of the No. 45 Toyota Camry. The Monster logo sits in the middle. Scales surround the unique logo while invoking thoughts of “Jurassic Park.”

The scheme will make its debut during the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26. Reddick will then put The Beast Unleashed on display at multiple other tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

Reddick Pursues His First Cup Series Top-10 at Auto Club Speedway

The debut of the new Monster Brewing scheme will take place at a track where Reddick has previously led several laps and won multiple stages. Though he still remains in pursuit of his first top-10 at Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick has been close on multiple occasions. He finished 11th overall during the 2020 race as a Cup Series rookie. He then led 90 laps in 2022 before a tire puncture and contact from William Byron relegated him to a 24th-place finish.

Reddick will now make his third Cup Series start at Auto Club Speedway as he continues his first season with 23XI Racing. He will showcase the new scheme while competing in the final race on the two-mile configuration of the California track and pursuing his first win as a member of Toyota Racing.

The New Scheme Helps Clear Up Confusion

The Beast Unleashed will provide Monster with a way to market its new malt beverage to customers 21 years and older. It will also help clear up some confusion that arose during the Daytona 500.

There are two drivers that have Monster as a primary partner during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both drive for Toyota-affiliated teams. Reddick is in control of the No. 45 Camry for 23XI Racing while rookie Ty Gibbs drives the No. 54 Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Both drivers had Monster as their primary partner during the Daytona 500. Though there were some differences between their two schemes. Reddick had the standard Monster Energy scheme while Gibbs had Interstate Batteries as his co-primary.

There were some differences between the two schemes, but there was still confusion among some NASCAR fans after a crash collected Reddick’s No. 45. The cameras didn’t fully show the sides at first, so there were questions about which Toyota had sustained the significant damage.

The new scheme still has the black base, but the new logos will serve as a visual cue for fans in the stands and those watching at home. They will see the eyeball logo and know that it is Reddick.