23XI Racing Unveils New Hauler Design for 2023 NASCAR Season

23XI Racing is making a change for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has unveiled a fresh, new scheme for one of its haulers.

23XI Racing showed off the new look on January 3. The hauler features a black background with a honeycomb design. A massive 23XI logo takes up the side with a red woodgrain pattern. This red extends to a stripe at the bottom of the hauler, which also features the words “Forward Together.”

Ooooo she's looking mighty clean 😏 pic.twitter.com/QVsv08QMaH — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) January 3, 2023

The hauler was missing some key details. For example, it didn’t have a car number on the side, so it was not clear whether it was for Tyler Reddick or Bubba Wallace. Additionally, the only sponsor logo on the side was for Toyota Racing Development.

The hauler scheme marks another change for the two-car Cup Series team as it prepares for the 2023 season. 23XI Racing will move forward with Wallace back in the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD while Tyler Reddick takes over the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

The 2022 Season Featured 2 Different Hauler Schemes

23XI Racing brought two different haulers to the track each week during the 2022 season, the team’s first as a two-car operation. Each one had a specific scheme for the two drivers.

Kurt Busch’s hauler featured a black base, and it had a massive Monster Energy logo. This was fitting considering that the beverage company was continuing its tenure as his primary partner. The hauler also had sponsor logos for McDonald’s and MoneyLion.

One interesting detail on the No. 45 hauler was the elephant print stripe running down the side, which moved up and served as the background for the Jordan Brand logo. This was a reference to the scheme that Busch would use to win at Kansas Speedway in May.

Wallace’s hauler, for comparison, had a white base with black and red stripes. The McDonald’s logo was the largest as the restaurant chain expanded its presence on the No. 23 Toyota. Wallace’s white hauler also had sponsor logos for Dr. Pepper, Root Insurance, Leidos, MoneyLion, DoorDash, DraftKings, and Columbia Sportswear.

Another Toyota Racing Team Revealed a New Hauler

Well hello there! The @NASCAR_Xfinity series is right around the corner and this beauty will be traveling the country 😍 pic.twitter.com/44ZhOLOIV6 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 3, 2023

23XI Racing is not the only Toyota Racing Development team that revealed a new hauler look on January 3. Joe Gibbs Racing also showed off a new look for one of its Xfinity Series teams.

JGR provided a full look at the No. 18 hauler that will carry Sammy Smith’s Toyota GR Supra to each track on the Xfinity Series schedule. The rear of the hauler will feature a red, white, and yellow scheme with Pilot Flying J logos. The front will feature a black and gold scheme with TMC Transportation logos.

Both companies previously supported NASCAR driver Michael Annett, but he retired after the 2021 season. They both expanded their support of Smith, who has ties to TMC Transportation through his father, Kurt Smith.

This hauler will the base of operations for the No. 18 team as Smith continues the pursuit of his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will kick off the year with his 10th career start, and he will take part in a heated Rookie of the Year battle with Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith.