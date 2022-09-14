The 2023 Xfinity Series Schedule Features 2 New Tracks

The 2023 Xfinity Series schedule is here, and there are some big changes. NASCAR has announced that there will be eight races with left and right turns, headlined by the first-ever trip to a California track.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take on seven road courses along with the inaugural race weekend at the Chicago street course. This schedule also includes the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Both the Cup Series and Truck Series drivers have experience at the California road course, but the 2023 season will mark the first trip for the Xfinity Series.

Next year is going to be big! Get to know the 2023 #XfinitySeries Schedule pic.twitter.com/qoIOWSuhjD — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 14, 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series will depart Road America and head to the streets of Chicago, but the Wisconsin road course will return in 2023. The Xfinity Series drivers will take on the track once again, continuing a streak that dates back to 2010.

Along with the addition of a new road course and the return of another, the 2023 schedule will also feature a different location for the regular-season finale. The drivers will cap off the regular season at Kansas Speedway. They will then kick off the Round of 12 the following week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Full 2023 Xfinity Series Schedule

Track Date Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 18 Auto Club Speedway Saturday, February 25 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 4 Phoenix Raceway Saturday, March 11 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 18 Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 25 Richmond Raceway Saturday, April 1 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, April 15 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 22 Dover Motor Speedway Saturday, April 29 Darlington Raceway Saturday, May 13 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, May 27 Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 3 Sonoma Raceway Saturday, June 10 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 24 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 1 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, July 8 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 15 Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 22 Road America Saturday, July 29 Michigan International Speedway Saturday, August 5 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 12 Watkins Glen International Saturday, August 19 Daytona International Speedway Friday, August 25 Darlington Raceway Saturday, September 2 Kansas Speedway Saturday, September 9 PLAYOFFS Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 15 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, September 23 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 7 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, October 14 Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 21 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, October 28 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Phoenix Raceway Saturday, November 4

The Xfinity Series Drivers Return to the Pacific Northwest

Along with the addition of Chicago and Sonoma, the Xfinity Series drivers will also make a return to the Pacific Northwest. They will take on Portland International Raceway for the second consecutive season while hoping for better racing conditions.

The 2022 season featured the Xfinity Series taking on the road course for the first time ever. This event featured heavy rainfall and numerous drivers sliding off of the track and into the grass.

AJ Allmendinger was among this group as he crashed before taking the green flag to start the race. However, he navigated his way through the field and ultimately took the lead for the final time with four laps remaining. He won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at the road course and celebrated his second win of the 2022 season.

The return to Portland will help the Xfinity Series cap off the first half of the regular season. The drivers will head to the Pacific Northwest on June 3 before heading down the West Coast and taking on Sonoma Raceway on June 10.

This extended stay out west takes place before a midseason break. The drivers will enjoy the off week after racing at Sonoma and then they will return to action on June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway.