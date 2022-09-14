The 2023 Xfinity Series Schedule Features 2 New Tracks

Getty NASCAR has released the Xfinity Series schedule.

The 2023 Xfinity Series schedule is here, and there are some big changes. NASCAR has announced that there will be eight races with left and right turns, headlined by the first-ever trip to a California track.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take on seven road courses along with the inaugural race weekend at the Chicago street course. This schedule also includes the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Both the Cup Series and Truck Series drivers have experience at the California road course, but the 2023 season will mark the first trip for the Xfinity Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series will depart Road America and head to the streets of Chicago, but the Wisconsin road course will return in 2023. The Xfinity Series drivers will take on the track once again, continuing a streak that dates back to 2010.

Along with the addition of a new road course and the return of another, the 2023 schedule will also feature a different location for the regular-season finale. The drivers will cap off the regular season at Kansas Speedway. They will then kick off the Round of 12 the following week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Full 2023 Xfinity Series Schedule

Track Date
Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 18
Auto Club Speedway Saturday, February 25
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 4
Phoenix Raceway Saturday, March 11
Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 18
Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 25
Richmond Raceway Saturday, April 1
Martinsville Speedway Saturday, April 15
Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 22
Dover Motor Speedway Saturday, April 29
Darlington Raceway Saturday, May 13
Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, May 27
Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 3
Sonoma Raceway Saturday, June 10
Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 24
Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 1
Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, July 8
New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, July 15
Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 22
Road America Saturday, July 29
Michigan International Speedway Saturday, August 5
Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 12
Watkins Glen International Saturday, August 19
Daytona International Speedway Friday, August 25
Darlington Raceway Saturday, September 2
Kansas Speedway Saturday, September 9
PLAYOFFS
Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 15
Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, September 23
Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 7
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, October 14
Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 21
Martinsville Speedway Saturday, October 28
CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
Phoenix Raceway Saturday, November 4

The Xfinity Series Drivers Return to the Pacific Northwest

AJ Allmendinger

GettyAJ Allmendinger celebrates a win at Portland International Raceway.

Along with the addition of Chicago and Sonoma, the Xfinity Series drivers will also make a return to the Pacific Northwest. They will take on Portland International Raceway for the second consecutive season while hoping for better racing conditions.

The 2022 season featured the Xfinity Series taking on the road course for the first time ever. This event featured heavy rainfall and numerous drivers sliding off of the track and into the grass.

AJ Allmendinger was among this group as he crashed before taking the green flag to start the race. However, he navigated his way through the field and ultimately took the lead for the final time with four laps remaining. He won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at the road course and celebrated his second win of the 2022 season.

The return to Portland will help the Xfinity Series cap off the first half of the regular season. The drivers will head to the Pacific Northwest on June 3 before heading down the West Coast and taking on Sonoma Raceway on June 10.

This extended stay out west takes place before a midseason break. The drivers will enjoy the off week after racing at Sonoma and then they will return to action on June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway.

