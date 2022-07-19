NASCAR Reveals Road America’s Cup Series Fate

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to the streets of Chicago to kick off the month of July in 2023. This new addition to the schedule will result in the series leaving Road America after two successful seasons.

Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Racing Development & Strategy, provided the update on July 19 after an event unveiling the Chicago street race. He confirmed to multiple media members that this 2.2-mile temporary track will replace Road America for the Fourth of July weekend.

“So Road America will not be on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2023,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had some great racing there in the past couple of years in the Cup Series. I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, you know, Tyler Reddick going to Victory Lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.”

Kennedy continued and explained that the decision to leave Road America was not based on money. He also noted that leaving Road America for the 2023 season does not mean that the Cup Series will leave forever.

Road America, the road course located in Wisconsin, has hosted numerous NASCAR events. The NASCAR Cup Series raced there in 1956 before returning for events in 2021 and 2022. The Xfinity Series, for comparison, has traveled to the track every season since 2010. Now the Cup Series will depart once again to head to the streets of Chicago after Tyler Reddick scored his first career win.

1 Cup Series Driver Remained Vocal About the Loss

There have been many opinions voiced about Road America. The fans have shown their support by heading to the road course and packing it out both times that the Cup Series competed in Wisconsin. Multiple drivers have also discussed their appreciation for the track.

“I’d be really opposed to losing Road America like it sounds like we are, because it’s just a really good track in a really good area and well-supported,” Kevin Harvick told The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck. “All the drivers enjoyed the Road America course because it’s a natural road course. A unique event in Chicago and a street course is something we need, but I would hate to (get) it at the cost of Road America.”

Harvick started three races at Road America before NASCAR removed it from the Cup Series schedule. He posted a top-10 finish in the 2021 Xfinity Series race before finishing the 2021 Cup Series race in the 27th position. His most recent Cup Series start resulted in a 10th-place finish.

A Different Return Remains Possible

While the Cup Series will depart Road America for the streets of Chicago, there is the possibility that NASCAR will still have a presence in Wisconsin. Though it certainly remains in flux until the sanctioning body releases the 2023 schedule.

Kennedy spoke to Claire B. Lang from SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the future of the road course. He was not able to provide any clarity about the future of the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The upcoming schedule release will provide the answer.

The Xfinity Series has made 13 trips to Road America with no repeat winners. The Camping World Truck Series, however, has not taken on the road course. This could change in 2023, but there is no guarantee that the series will head to Wisconsin as a replacement for the Cup Series.

