NASCAR Issues Penalties to 3 Teams After Road America

The NASCAR officials have announced penalties following the race weekend at Road America. Three teams received penalties, headlined by Noah Gragson and JR Motorsports.

NASCAR issued the penalty report on July 6 and confirmed that the driver of the No. 9 faces two different forms of discipline. He has to pay a $35,000 fine for violating Sections 4.4.C&E: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct. Gragson also loses 30 driver points. He will stay in the fourth position in the championship standings, but he will now only be five points ahead of teammate Josh Berry.

Along with the penalties issued to Gragson, NASCAR also issued one to JR Motorsports. The sanctioning body docked the Xfinity Series team 30 owners points. The No. 9 team left Road America fourth in the owners’ standings with 595 points. The entry is now only five points ahead of the No. 8, which has 560 points.

The report also announced penalties for two other NASCAR teams. Kaulig Racing crew chief Bruce Schlicker received a $5,000 fine after post-race inspection discovered a loose lug nut on the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro. Hendrick Motorsports mechanic Sean Kerlin received an indefinite suspension (behavioral) for violating Sections 4.1 & 10.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The NASCAR Rule Book Outlines Potential Discipline Options

Here are the rules cited in the Gragson penalties (my previous tweet was from the truck rules — fines are bigger depending on the series). https://t.co/4zyIqQpcPH pic.twitter.com/scD4jrYJjO — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 6, 2022

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, there are multiple penalties that could have gone to Gragson and the No. 9 team. The wreck at Road America clearly falls under Section C, and it only falls under Section E when NASCAR deems it to be.

One violation of Section 4.4C includes “intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.” Another violation is an action that compromises the safety of an event or poses “a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others.”

Violating Section 4.4C brings about the loss of 25-50 driver and owner points, as well as a $25,000-50,000 fine. If the violation is significant, NASCAR can also decide to suspend the individual.

Section 4.4E includes “actions by a NASCAR member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” This section brings about a possible fine, indefinite suspension, or termination.

NASCAR Officials Explained Why There Was No Mid-Race Penalty

There were several comments about Gragson and the move during the race, and there were even more questions about whether NASCAR officials would black flag him during the road course race. This did not happen, and the driver of the No. 9 ended the day eighth overall.

NASCAR explained the decision to let Gragson continue in the Henry 180 with a July 6 statement. The sanctioning body explained that the No. 9 needed a further examination to determine that the wreck was intentional.

“We wanted to discuss with Noah and look at the race car to ensure there was nothing mechanical that may have led to the incident,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Obviously, nothing was wrong with the car and it was clear it was intentional.”

