Rajah Caruth Lands New Partner for Pocono Race

The Xfinity Series is back at Pocono Raceway on July 23, and Rajah Caruth is using the opportunity to showcase a new scheme. He will compete at the Tricky Triangle while highlighting Martin De Porres Youth and Family Services.

The part-time Xfinity Series driver and ARCA Menards Series points leader teased the new scheme on July 18. He and Alpha Prime Racing then revealed the full look on July 19. The No. 44 will feature a blue and white design with the Martin De Porres Youth and Family Services logo on the hood. The car will also feature associate partner logos for Virginia State University and Circle Pay among others.

🎨 New paint for @rajahcaruth_! Martin De Porres and @circlepay join the 44 team this weekend at @PoconoRaceway.#ExplorePocono225 pic.twitter.com/GhGFDCmpaS — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) July 19, 2022

Established in 1974, Martin De Porres Group Homes has focused on providing community-based services for at-risk youth in Queens, N.Y. The goal is to uplift those that are most vulnerable in society, and Caruth has been a staunch supporter of the organization. Now he will further showcase that partnership while racing at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track.

Caruth Will Pull Double-Duty at Pocono Raceway

Caruth will have a packed weekend at Pocono Raceway. He will pull double-duty while competing in both the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races. Caruth will also try to defend his series lead after building up a six-point lead over Nick Sanchez.

The weekend will start with on-track action on July 22. The ARCA Menards Series drivers will practice at 2:45 p.m. ET before qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. They will cap off the day with the General Tire Delivers 200 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

Caruth’s weekend will continue on July 23. He will climb into the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet Camaro for Xfinity Series practice at 9:35 a.m. ET (USA Network). He will then attempt to secure a solid starting position during qualifying at 10:05 a.m. ET (USA Network).

The Xfinity Series drivers will cap off July 23 with the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. The 90-lap race will take place at 5 p.m. ET, and it will air live on USA Network.

Caruth Has Made 2 Starts for Alpha Prime Racing

The trip to Pocono Raceway will present another opportunity for Caruth to gain experience in the Xfinity Series. He made his series debut in 2022, and he has made two starts so far for Alpha Prime Racing.

Caruth took on the series for the first time at Richmond Raceway. He started 22nd and finished 24th while keeping the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro clean. He then returned to the entry at Dover Motor Speedway. Caruth qualified 15th and showed some speed. However, his day came to an early end after a mechanical issue.

The trip to Pocono Raceway will be Caruth’s third start of the season. He also has three other starts planned. He will finish out his part-time schedule with trips to Kansas Speedway (September 10), Martinsville Speedway (October 29), and Phoenix Raceway (November 5).

Along with his Xfinity Series starts, Caruth has also suited up for one Camping World Truck Series race. He joined Spire Motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway and turned in a solid performance. He started 19th in the No. 7 — a truck that has reached Victory Lane — and he finished 11th overall while several other drivers were involved in crashes.

