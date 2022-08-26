NASCAR Unveils Special Logo for 75th Anniversary

The 2023 season is going to feature a significant branding change as part of a massive celebration. NASCAR has unveiled a special, new logo that signifies the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary.

The new logos feature the NASCAR colors in the shape of a diamond. This is fitting considering that the 75th anniversary is the diamond anniversary. There is also a special band around the logo featuring two dates — 1948 signifies the first year of the sport and 2023 celebrates the upcoming season. This logo will take center stage, starting with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and throughout the season.

Honoring our past.

Celebrating the present.

Looking to our future.#NASCAR75 begins in 2023. pic.twitter.com/sWa1nIdTEV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 26, 2022

This logo is only the first step of the celebration. NASCAR has many plans for the 2023 season and the year-long festivities that will define the second campaign of the Next Gen era. NASCAR has also teased other content and celebrations that will take place as drivers fight for the 16 spots in the playoffs.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

NASCAR Has Used Multiple Special Logos in the Past

The unveiling of the 75th-anniversary logo continues a proud tradition for NASCAR. The sanctioning body has used special logos in the past, often on social media. This tradition also includes a major change for a previous Cup Series season.

1998 started with seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt winning the Daytona 500 and ended with Jeff Gordon winning his second consecutive championship, the third of his career. This season also featured a logo celebrating the 50th anniversary of NASCAR. This logo had the dates 1948 and 1998 on a curved band, just above a pair of checkered flags. There was also a massive 50th Anniversary banner.

This logo took center stage early in the season. It sat in the center of the infield grass during the Daytona 500, and it appeared in many other places throughout the 1998 season as some legends of the sport battled for wins and points.

The New Logo Creates Other Questions

With NASCAR unveiling a new logo celebrating the 75th anniversary, there are questions about the other festivities that were teased. Specifically, will there be an expansion of the list featuring the greatest drivers in the sport’s history?

Back in February 1998, NASCAR celebrated its 50th anniversary by unveiling the list of the 50 greatest drivers. This list — crafted by a panel — featured such names as Fred Lorenzen, Terry Labonte, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, Fireball Roberts, Rusty Wallace, and Junior Johnson among many others.

With NASCAR now celebrating its 75th anniversary, does this mean that there will be some new additions to the greatest drivers list? For example, will there be new entries for Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch? Some of these drivers are still active in the Cup Series, but the specially-selected NASCAR panel did not shy away from including active drivers back in the 1998 season.

READ NEXT: Aric Almirola Announces Plans for His NASCAR Future