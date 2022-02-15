Natalie Decker Announces Return to Xfinity Series

Natalie Decker has just dropped some news about her upcoming racing schedule. The Wisconsin native has revealed that she will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for more races in 2022.

Decker made the announcement on February 15. She revealed that she will join Reaume Brothers Racing for a partial schedule in 2022 and will drive the No. 33 Toyota Supra. She will have support from NERD Focus and Plant Fuel. They will share the black and blue stock car as Decker pursues her first top-20 finish in the series.

DAYTONA HERE WE COME! Ladies and gentlemen don’t ever stop believing in your self. I’ll be racing with @RBR_Teams in the 33 Xfinity Car! I’m so excited to have @NERD_Focus back on the car this year and to be bringing a new partner to the sport @realplantfuel More to come soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/emOagFsmzF — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) February 15, 2022

Decker will make her season debut on February 19 when she competes in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway (5 p.m. ET). Neither Decker nor Reaume Brothers Racing revealed the other races featuring the No. 33 NERD Fuel/Plant Fuel Toyota Supra.

Decker Made Her Xfinity Series Debut in 2021

The partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing provides Decker with the opportunity to continue gaining experience in the Xfinity Series. She made her debut during the 2021 season with five starts and posted two DNFs.

Decker kicked off her schedule with a trip to the Daytona Road Course on February 20. She joined RSS Racing and drove the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro. However, her day came to an end after a crash.

Decker returned to the Xfinity Series after agreeing to a deal with Our Motorsports. She made four starts in the No. 23 and posted a season-best finish of 24th overall at Talladega Superspeedway. Decker also used the race at Road America on July 3 to debut NERD Focus as a primary partner on the No. 23.

The return to the Xfinity Series will provide another opportunity to Decker to gain experience while facing off with some of the biggest names on the circuit. She finished all three races on oval tracks, but she crashed during both road course races. She could pursue better finishes in 2022 while driving the No. 33. Though Reaume Brothers Racing has not revealed if she will take on any of the road courses during the season.

Decker’s Week of Big News Features Multiple Updates

The announcement that she will make her return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series is only the latest piece of news. Decker also celebrated a new partnership with Busch Beer that will help her grow as a driver.

Busch Beer revealed on February 14 the launch of a massive, new initiative. The Accelerate Her program will provide funding to women drivers in NASCAR (over the age of 21) so they can gain access to track time, media exposure, marketing resources, and training to help them grow as drivers. Busch Beer has revealed that it will dedicate $10 million over the next three years to pursue this goal.

Decker is part of the inaugural Busch Race Team that will officially debut during a Daytona 500 advertisement. She will join Toni Breidinger, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Brittney Zamora, Amber Balcaen, Stephanie Moyer, and Melissa Fifield.

