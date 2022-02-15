New Driver Set to Make Xfinity Debut With Joe Gibbs, Drive No. 18 Car

Joe Gibbs Racing has provided more information about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The organization has revealed that Drew Dollar will make his debut in the series while driving the No. 18 Toyota Supra in select races.

The championship-winning organization broke the news on February 14 with a press release. JGR confirmed that Dollar will first take over the No. 18 for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). He will return to the stock car for races at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 and October 1. Dollar will round out his schedule with a return to Daytona on August 26.

Dollar dollar Drew y’all!@DrewDollar00 will run the four @NASCAR_Xfinity Superspeedway races in the No. 18 @ToyotaRacing GR Supra, beginning on Saturday at Daytona.#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/MrSdPycmXy — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 14, 2022

“I’m really excited to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Daytona with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Dollar said in a statement from the team. “This will be a great opportunity for me to continue my development with an organization that has a long history of success in this series and to learn from a crew chief like Jason Ratcliff.”

Dollar will share the No. 18 with another driver. Trevor Bayne will make his return to a national NASCAR series as part of a seven-race schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 2011 Daytona 500 champion will kick off his schedule with the February 26 race at Auto Club Speedway.

Bayne will return to the No. 18 Toyota at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 15), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22).

Dollar Will Have Returning Partners for 2022

JGR confirmed in the press release that Dollar will have support from some existing partners. He will join forces once again with Lynx Capital and Dollar Concrete during the 2022 season, continuing a partnership that featured a previous trip to Victory Lane.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DREW DOLLAR ON HIS ARCA WIN AT TALLADEGA. pic.twitter.com/JUZsQIuv7l — FOX Motorsports (@SPEED) June 20, 2020

Lynx Capital and Dollar Concrete were on Dollar’s list of partners during the 2020 ARCA Menards Series season when he drove for Venturini Motorsports. They shared the No. 15 Toyota with Sunbelt Rentals and JBL during the 20-race schedule and celebrated early in the year.

Dollar took the partners to Victory Lane during the third race of the season, which took place at Talladega Superspeedway. He started second overall next to pole-sitter Ryan Repko before leading a race-high 40 laps. Dollar held off Repko during the final dash to the checkered lap and won his first career race in the series.

Lynx Capital and Dollar Concrete will support Dollar in multiple series in 2022. The companies will also join him for four ARCA Menards Series races with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Dollar will take over the No. 18 Toyota for trips to Daytona International Speedway (February 19), Talladega Superspeedway (April 23), Kansas Speedway (May 14), and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27) while sharing the stock car with Sammy Smith.

Dollar Made His National Series Debut in 2021

The 2022 season will mark the first time that Dollar competes in the Xfinity Series, but it won’t be his first time in a national series. He previously joined Kyle Busch Motorsports for an eight-race schedule during the 2021 Camping World Truck Series season.

Dollar took over the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for the first time during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He posted a top-10 finish in his first outing while ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes won his first race of the year.

Dollar’s schedule continued with races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Phoenix Raceway. He didn’t return to the top-10 while posting an average finish of 24.8 with three DNFs.

