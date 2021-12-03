RSS Racing Adds Part-Time Driver for 2022 Season

The driver lineup at RSS Racing has just expanded for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has brought in ARCA Menards Series East driver Parker Retzlaff to run a part-time schedule.

The organization announced the news on Friday, December 3, with a press release. RSS Racing revealed that Retzlaff will run 10 Xfinity Series races during his debut season, starting with the trip to Phoenix Raceway on March 12. The 18-year-old will have support from existing partners in Ponsse, Eco-Tracks, and Iron Horse Loggers.

We are thrilled to welcome Parker Retzlaff (@Parker79p) to the RSS Racing team in 2022! Read the full release: https://t.co/qfUSftgDcC pic.twitter.com/BFvcWXSR3V — RSS Racing (@RSS383993) December 3, 2021

“This is an incredibly humbling opportunity for me next season,” Retzlaff said in a statement. “I realize this is a huge next step for my career, but I believe with the support of RSS Racing and the Sieg family, the transition can be seamless and I can help the organization build their second car into a top-notch program.

“I feel very confident in my ability as a race car driver and with the tracks that we have laid out for my rookie season. I believe that we can turn some heads and make significant gains start to finish that can help us build on hopefully a full-time program in 2023.”

According to the press release, Retzlaff will also join RSS Racing for events at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

Retzlaff Has Contended During ARCA Menards Series East Races

The Wisconsin native has not competed in a national series race during his career. He has primarily spent his time competing in the ARCA Menards Series East and in Sioux Chief Showdown crossover races with the ARCA Menards Series.

Retzlaff spent 2020 and 2021 with Bruce Cook Racing while driving the No. 42 Toyota. He posted five top-10 finishes in 2020, including a pair of seventh-place runs at Toledo and Dover.

He added four more top-10 finishes during the 2021 season but also cracked the top-five for the first time in his career in June 2021. Retzlaff posted a fourth-place finish at Southern National Motorsports Park.

Retzlaff will now expand his racing schedule with the 10 Xfinity Series races. He will join forces with Ryan Sieg, the full-time driver of the No. 39 Ford, and he will gain more experience in different stock cars. He will also compete with Rajah Caruth, another ARCA Menards Series East driver, who will make his Xfinity Series debut for Alpha Prime Racing.

RSS Racing Previously Announced Big Plans for 2022

The addition of Retzlaff is only the latest piece of significant news for the Xfinity Series team. RSS Racing also revealed on October 28 that the organization will continue working with Roush-Yates Engines and Ford Performance in 2022 while simultaneously forming a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing,” RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg said in a press release. “I’m very excited and looking forward to next season.”

RSS Racing also teased changes with the press release announcing the alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. The organization unveiled plans to run multiple entries during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Though the team did not reveal the vehicle number, the driver’s identity, or any partner information at the time.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Fans Name Most Popular Drivers for Top 3 Series