Noah Gragson Reunites With Race-Winning NASCAR Sponsor

Legacy Motor Club driver Noah Gragson has reunited with a longtime primary partner. He will continue to work with Black Rifle Coffee Company after achieving considerable success with the company in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Legacy MC announced the news on March 17 while showing off the new BRCC scheme. The No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro will have a black base with a white BRCC logo on the hood and gold logos on the rear. The scheme also features yellow, orange, and red stripes, which match the colors on the company’s Surf Vietnam shirt and the Tactisquatch coffee bag.

As Expected, @blckriflecoffee continues to support Noah Gragson. The company will be his primary partner for six events, starting with COTA on March 26. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JnV7imGmJR — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) March 17, 2023

Gragson will first showcase this scheme during the March 26 race at Circuit of the Americas. He will also have BRCC as his primary partner for five other Cup Series races.

“It’s such an honor for me to continue working with Black Rifle Coffee Company and take it to the NASCAR Cup Series level,” Gragson said in a press release. “I really value all my partners and work hard for them. I love their coffee, what their company stands for, and to see them grow has been really amazing.”

Gragson is part of a large lineup of athletes supported by BRCC. He joins Travis Pastrana, three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, seven-time off-road racing champion BJ Baldwin, freestyle motocross competitor Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer, skateboarder-turned-rally racer Bucky Lasek, Green Beret-turned-rally racer Mike Glover, rally racer Tom Williams, and rally racer “Texas Dave” Carapetyan.

The Full Schedule Includes an Important Weekend

The debut of the BRCC scheme at COTA is fitting considering that the company has a heavy presence in both San Antonio and Boerne, located just under two hours south of Austin.

The second event on Gragson’s BRCC schedule is also a fitting choice. He will have the veteran-owned coffee company on the No. 42 Chevrolet during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28. This is the race that NASCAR uses to honor fallen military members while completing 600 miles of remembrance.

The last time the Cup Series drivers competed in the Coca-Cola 600, BRCC had a presence on two vehicles. The company served as Ty Dillon’s primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet while also working as an associate partner for Martin Truex Jr.

The rest of the schedule includes Nashville Superspeedway on June 25 — located near another BRCC roasting facility — Daytona International Speedway on August 26, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

Gragson Won Numerous Times With BRCC

The partnership between Gragson and BRCC began with the 2020 Xfinity Series season. The Las Vegas native entered the year with no career wins in the series, but he quickly changed that by capturing the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He then added another win later in the season with Plan B Sales on his No. 9 Chevrolet.

The partnership continued with the 2021 and 2022 Xfinity Series seasons as Gragson reached the championship four. He added another 11 wins to his total, all of which featured BRCC/Bass Pro Shops/True Timber as his primary partners. This includes four straight trips to Victory Lane at Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, and Texas.

“Noah is one of the most exciting drivers in NASCAR today and we’ve been a proud partner and supporter of him for the last three seasons in the Xfinity Series,” said Evan Hafer, BRCC founder and CEO.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue that partnership in 2023 for his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut with Legacy Motor Club. I can’t wait to see him crush it!”