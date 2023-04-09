Race Day Live is Back for Several More NASCAR Weekends

A unique pre-race race show is making an official comeback after two successful test runs. Race Day Live With Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will return for several more NASCAR events in 2023.

The news was announced on Sunday, April 9, ahead of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Wallace and Roberts were on hand as they interviewed numerous drivers ahead of the Cup Series race. They also joined NASCAR at-track personality Jose Castillo during a press conference to announce that Race Day Live will head to six more events.

THANK YOU FANS 💯 With the INCREDIBLE amount of @NASCAR

fans that turned out for NASCAR Raceday TV show here at Bristol Motor Speedway . It was just announced in the NASCAR media center that the SHOW IS BACK for 8 more races in 2023. Ya never know what will happen now 😁 pic.twitter.com/EDBkoqXOlM — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) April 9, 2023

“We had so much fun today getting this Bristol crowd revved up for the Food City Dirt Race that we thought we would get the band back together for a few more shows this year,” Wallace said in a press release.

“Thanks to Marcus Smith and everyone at Speedway Motorsports, we are going to add six more Race Day Live events to the schedule this season. We can’t wait to entertain the fans at these events and have some fun.”

This reunion is significant for old-school NASCAR fans. Wallace and Roberts were the hosts of SPEED Channel’s Race Day Live show, which became popular with fans around the country. Now, they will reunite for several more events.

The Schedule Includes a Crown Jewel Event

Wallace, Roberts, and Castillo revealed that Race Day Live will head to several more events on the Cup Series schedule after the successful event at Bristol Motor Speedway. They and Speedway Motorsports also set the schedule that includes a Crown Jewel event.

The next site of Race Day Live With Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will next head to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28. It will serve as an appetizer for the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race.

The rest of the schedule includes the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9, Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24, and Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 8.

The Duo Returned To the Track in 2022

There were two test runs for Wallace and Roberts that helped lead to this expanded schedule. The 2023 dirt race at Bristol was the second. The first took place during the 2022 season when they headed to the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway and hosted Pre-Race Live With Kenny Wallace.

There were multiple reasons for Wallace and Roberts to bring back the live pre-race show in 2022. One that the former Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver specifically mentioned is that fans at home would want to attend races after seeing the jam-packed areas at the track. The sight of thousands of attendees would make viewers want to experience it for themselves.

Wallace was not the only person hyping up the return of the pre-race show. SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith also did so in 2021 by tweeting that he was not giving up on bringing back the live pre-race shows. Nearly two years later, the efforts are paying off.

“I’ve been talking to Kenny about coming back for years and he finally took us up on going back on the road,” Smith said in a press release. “The fans in Bristol absolutely loved it this weekend and we’re excited to bring Kenny, J-R and Race Day Live to six more races this year. These guys bring the fun and take the fan zone energy to a whole new level!”