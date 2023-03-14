Jimmie Johnson Adds New Sponsor for 2 ‘Bucket List’ Races

Jimmie Johnson has officially added two “bucket list” races to his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. He has also joined forces with a new primary partner.

The NASCAR Roster Portal initially revealed prior to the Atlanta weekend that Johnson will make his return to the No. 84 at Circuit of the Americas. On March 14, Legacy Motor Club confirmed this while also announcing that Johnson will compete in the Coca-Cola 600 as well.

The seven-time champion will have a new partner for both races. Club Wyndham will take over the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro with a blue scheme featuring blue logos and white door numbers.

Continuing to work on that bucket list 😁 @COTA and @CLTMotorSpdwy, you’re up next. pic.twitter.com/kYEwHvKHuC — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 14, 2023

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” Johnson said in a statement. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule — and it wasn’t — and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left.

“I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

Johnson Makes His Coca-Cola 600 Return After Years Away

Johnson has extensive experience competing in the Crown Jewel event, the longest on NASCAR’s schedule. He has 19 starts in the Coca-Cola 600, and he has four wins. This includes races in 2004 and 2014 when he started from the pole.

Johnson’s last starts on the oval layout of Charlotte Motor Speedway took place during the COVID-altered 2020 season. He competed in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, and he finished second overall. However, NASCAR disqualified him after the No. 48 failed post-race inspection for a rear-end alignment issue.

Four days later, Johnson returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 500. This 208-lap event took place on a Thursday as NASCAR made up some of the weeks that it missed earlier in the season. Johnson started last due to the lack of qualifying, but he finished 11th overall. Now, he will get another opportunity to compete on the North Carolina track.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” Johnson added. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night.

“Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this Next Gen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham.”

Johnson Has Announced Part of His Schedule

The news on March 14 added two more races to Johnson’s limited schedule at Legacy Motor Club. He now has four events — including the Daytona 500 — but there will potentially be more.

Along with Circuit of the Americas and the Coca-Cola 600, the other confirmed race on Johnson’s schedule is the first-ever Chicago Street Race. He will join his fellow competitors in The Windy City while trying to navigate the unique course layout.

There are some potential other options for Johnson. One prominent event is the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Though he has yet to make any announcements about the exhibition event or any of the other races on the 2023 Cup Series schedule.