Dylan Lupton Returns to NASCAR With Three-Race Schedule

Dylan Lupton has announced his return to NASCAR with two updates in two days. He will suit up for a Camping World Truck Series race and then make his return to the Xfinity Series for two others. He will pursue his first wins in both series while working with the Toyota Racing Development family.

Lupton revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, that he will return to the Truck Series for the first time since 2020 and take on Darlington Raceway. He will join Kyle Busch Motorsports and drive the No. 51 Toyota Tundra that previously reached Victory Lane three times. Martin Truex Jr. won the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 29 while Busch won at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20 and Kansas Speedway on May 1.

LET’S GO!!!! Excited to share the news that I’ll be in the #51 @safelite Toyota Tundra for @KBMteam at Darlington Raceway next weekend! Thanks @KyleBusch for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/X9IUfZqylp — Dylan Lupton (@LuptonDylan) August 25, 2021

“The opportunity to drive the top-notch equipment that Kyle Busch Motorsports prepares is a dream come true,” Lupton said in a press release. “The No. 51 team always prepares fast Tundras and I’m extremely excited to get to Darlington and be able to showcase my talent and represent Safelite AutoGlass.”

Lupton has 11 starts in the Truck Series spread across the 2016, 2019, and 2020 seasons. His best finish is a fifth-place run at Kentucky Speedway while driving for David Gilliland Racing. Lupton also registered three other top-10 finishes for the team — Chicagoland Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

Lupton Returns to Xfinity After Multiple Years Away

Day ✌🏻 Announcement ✌🏻! Excited to join @Team_SHR26 in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series for the @LVMotorSpeedway and @TXMotorSpeedway races in a few weeks! Great group of guys over there, can’t wait to hop in the car! pic.twitter.com/t5sIDfzN71 — Dylan Lupton (@LuptonDylan) August 26, 2021

One day after announcing that he will partner with Kyle Busch Motorsports, Lupton dropped another announcement. He tweeted out a photo of himself standing in front of the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Supra and confirmed that he will also return to the Xfinity Series at tracks where he has previous experience.

According to an announcement from Sam Hunt Racing, Lupton will suit up for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 25) and Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 16). The team added that they will reveal sponsorship details as the races draw closer.

Lupton has not competed in the Xfinity Series since the 2018 season, but he has 35 starts to his name with three different teams. He made eight starts for Athenian Motorsports in 2015, two for RSS Racing in 2016, and 25 for JGL Racing in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m excited to add Dylan to our 2021 driver lineup,” said Sam Hunt. “He’s a great guy and fits the personality of our race team well. His prior experience in these cars will be helpful for all of us as we dive in together at Las Vegas with no practice — even if it has been a couple years since he’s competed (in the Xfinity Series). He brings a positive and mature attitude toward our shop, has realistic yet challenging goals, and seems like a true team player. I think we will have a lot of fun working together and know he will give us his all.”

Lupton Most Recently Competed in ARCA West

While Lupton has not suited up for one of the top three series in 2021, he has competed at a popular road course. The 27-year-old joined Bill McAnally Racing for an ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway and drove the No. 4 Lupton Excavation Toyota to a runner-up finish behind NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe.

The California native has made 33 starts in the ARCA Menards Series West — previously known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West — since 2011. He won races at Evergreen Speedway in Washington and Kern County Raceway Park in California. Lupton also posted 14 top-five finishes and 27 top-10s.

Lupton will now return to the track for one Truck Series race and two Xfinity Series races. However, he has more to announce. The driver tweeted that he would make a third announcement on Friday, Aug. 27, capping off three days of big news.

