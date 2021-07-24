Reaume Brothers Racing Paves a Path for Developmental Drivers

Camping World Truck Series team Reaume Brothers Racing is creating an avenue for up-and-coming drivers to get time on the track. The organization has launched the inaugural Driver Development program, which will help those with NASCAR dreams focus on driving instead of funding.

According to a press release, Reaume Brothers Racing has signed two drivers — Stephen Mallozzi and Jonathan Cuevas — to the inaugural class. Both men will compete in several late model races while representing the team in the Carolina Pro Series. Mallozzi will “run numerous” NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series races while Cuevas will take part in events that RBR will announce at a later date.

“I feel it’s my duty to pay it forward in the same way others did for me,” team owner Josh Reaume said in a statement. “At the same time I believe there is a void in Motorsports as a whole currently. Teams need to step up and begin to search and development talent without the number one priority being that of funding. Both Jonathan and Stephen bring an abundance of positive energy and passion to this team and I’m thrilled to have them on board”.

Mallozzi Makes a Long-Awaited Return to Racing

As RBR explained in the announcement, the 20-year-old Mallozzi started his racing career later than his peers before taking time away from stock car racing. He made his go-kart debut at the age of 9 before winning multiple Northeast Karting Championships.

Mallozzi had to step away from racing after learning that his father had been diagnosed with stage four non-small cell lung cancer. The young driver went to be by his father’s side. He later moved to Mooresville, N.C. in spring 2021 and connected with Reaume. The two began working together, leading to this new opportunity.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mallozzi said in a statement. “I went from retired with no prospect of returning to racing, and now, I’m running with some of the best stock car drivers in the country for one of the hardest working, best teams out there. Without Josh and the guys at RBR, my career would be over”.

Cuevas, on the other hand, has actually worked for the race team for four years. He has filled a number of roles with RBR, including working on interiors and wrapping vehicles with vinyl. Now he will become a driver while pursuing his NASCAR dreams.

RBR Has Helped Several Drivers Compete in 2021

Reaume and his race team have worked on launching the new Driver Development program to benefit the up-and-coming stars. They have also helped out other drivers compete in the Camping World Truck Series.

According to Racing Reference, 13 drivers have suited up for Reaume Brothers Racing. The list includes a United States Air Force veteran Keith McGee, Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider, and Jesse Iwuji among others as they controlled the No. 33 and No. 34 Toyota Tundras.

The new Driver Development program continues this trend of helping competitors get seat time, albeit in a different way. The two drivers will control the No. 33 and No. 34, but they will do so at different tracks. They will take on the super late model circuits while building confidence for the future.

