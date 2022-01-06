Key Partner Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022

When Christopher Bell returns to the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, he will have a key partner along for the ride. Joe Gibbs Racing has announced that Rheem will return as a primary sponsor while celebrating 15 seasons in NASCAR.

The championship-winning organization announced the news with a press release on January 6. JGR noted that Rheem will serve as a primary partner of Bell and will also continue its relationship with Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team. Rheem will use a commemorative logo on Bell’s No. 20 throughout the season to celebrate its 15 years in NASCAR.

We are proud to continue our winning relationship with @rheemracing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and their 15th season in NASCAR! pic.twitter.com/N7cc4DAE5I — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 6, 2022

“We are honored to be able to help celebrate Rheem’s 15th consecutive season as a sponsor in NASCAR’s top three national series,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “Rheem continues to serve as a tremendous example of an extremely successful program in our sport and we’re proud to be able to support their efforts on and off the track.”

Bell Has 101 Starts With Rheem As His Primary

The return of Rheem will be important for Bell considering his past success with the company as his primary partner. He has made 101 starts with Rheem and he has posted 47 top-five finishes across multiple series with the company on his stock car.

According to the press release, Bell has reached Victory Lane 16 times with Rheem as his primary partner while becoming the longest-tenured Rheem driver in JGR’s history. This list of achievements includes five of his seven wins from the 2018 Xfinity Series season and six from the 2019 season.

Bell also secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory with Rheem on his No. 20 Toyota Camry. He led five laps during the second race of the 2021 season, which took place at the Daytona Road Course, and he reached Victory Lane after holding off Joey Logano. Bell secured his first win at the top level of stock car racing and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Rheem Has Worked With Several Teams in NASCAR

Rheem most recently celebrated a Cup Series win with Bell, but the company has several past trips to Victory Lane. Its 15 years in NASCAR has featured partnerships with a variety of drivers, including Paul Menard, Ryan Newman, Elliott Sadler, Clint Bowyer, and many others.

Kevin Harvick, who won the 2007 Daytona 500 with Rheem as an associate partner, took the company to Victory Lane during his Nationwide Series career. He won the 2010 Sam’s Town 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Rheem as his primary partner. Harvick also won the 2010 Coors Light Pole Award for the Aaron’s 312 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2010.

Austin Dillon achieved similar success during his time working with Rheem. He had the company as a primary partner in the Xfinity Series, and he delivered multiple wins. For example, six of his nine wins in the series featured Rheem as his primary partner. He added another win in the Camping World Truck Series — 2015 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway — while driving for GMS Racing.

