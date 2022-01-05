Stewart-Haas Racing Unveils 1 of Kevin Harvick’s Schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing has provided another glimpse at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series scheme lineup. The team revealed the Busch Light primary scheme that Kevin Harvick will use for certain races.

The team revealed the scheme with a video on Wednesday, January 5. SHR showed the pages of a book with the 2022 Next Gen Scheme Previews. The camera then panned over some of the pages featuring Harvick’s blue No. 4 Ford Mustang with Busch Light as the primary partner and Mobil 1 as an associate.

The scheme takes advantage of the extra space behind the door number. The can and the word “Busch” with five Hs both remain on the side, but there is extra space for the large Mobil 1 logo. The 2021 iteration of the design only featured the Busch graphics in the limited space available.

The other major difference is the color change. The Next Gen No. 4 has a new grey section running on the bottom of the stock car and across the rear bumper area.

Harvick Will Debut This Scheme in Los Angeles

The render released on January 5 provided a glimpse of the Busch Light scheme, but fans will have the opportunity to see it in person on February 6. Harvick will run this scheme during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The trip to the specially-built short track will not be Harvick’s first time competing inside of a football stadium. He also did so at Orange Show Speedway in San Bernardino, Calif. Though this race took place during his Late Model days. The race at the LA Memorial Coliseum will feature a new car that Harvick and the other drivers are still learning.

“I mean, we’re still at a point where we’re diagnosing how the throttle works and how it functions, the steering, and how hot it’s going to get inside, and vision, and all the little nuances in the driver’s compartment that you’ll want to try to have out of the way before you do get to a place like Daytona,” Harvick said in a release from SHR. “It gives us a great opportunity to do something we all know how to do, and that’s short-track race. But it allows us to still diagnose those things in a situation where you really can’t quit, or come into the pits and say, ‘This isn’t working right, let’s fix it.’ You’ll have to work through it.”

SHR Has Revealed a Limited Number of Schemes

The four-car Cup Series operation has not provided much information about the upcoming season and the schemes that Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, and Aric Almirola will use. Only a limited few have seen the light of day.

The first big reveal took place on October 27. Harvick appeared on “NASCAR Race Hub” and unveiled a markedly different scheme for the No. 4. This design featured orange and black GearWrench graphics, celebrating a deal that will make the company a primary partner for five races and an associate partner for the rest of the 2022 season.

Additionally, SHR revealed on December 10 that Briscoe had a new primary partner for the 2022 season. Mahindra Tractors joined the No. 14 team for an announcement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and debuted a black and red scheme. The company will serve as an anchor partner for the majority of races on the schedule.

While SHR has provided some looks at 2022 schemes, there are still others that remain a mystery. Will Almirola have a signature Smithfield scheme, or will Custer showcase a new Dixie Vodka design?

