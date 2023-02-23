Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Debuts New Partner at Auto Club Speedway

The Daytona 500 champion is following up his season-opening win by showcasing a new partner at Auto Club Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will take on the California track while working with Tree Top.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the news in a preseason press release that covered all of Stenhouse’s sponsors, but the team showed off the new scheme on February 23. The No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro will have Kroger subsidiary Ralphs on the hood and Tree Top Apple Juice on the sides.

Wild week for #DAYTONA500 #CHAMPION @StenhouseJr. Today, he’s in NYC for the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite. After he rings the bell & takes care of business in the Big Apple🍎, he’ll race his No. 47 @RalphsGrocery @TreeTopInc @AutoClubSpdwy!! pic.twitter.com/scbavm4dLk — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) February 23, 2023

The scheme will stand out at Auto Club Speedway due to the red, white, and green colors. There will also be a massive bottle of apple juice on the sides.

“All of us at Tree Top are incredibly excited to be a part of the Kroger Racing team,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing at Tree Top. “We kicked off the season with a huge win at the Daytona 500. Now, we’re looking forward to more great things ahead, starting this weekend at the Pala Casino 400 in Fontana where Tree Top will have great visibility on Ricky’s No. 47 car.”

Stenhouse Has Several Starts at Auto Club Speedway

The trip to Auto Club Speedway provides Stenhouse with another opportunity to add playoff points to his total. He scored five by winning the Daytona 500, and now he can chase more while making his 10th Cup Series start at the California track.

Stenhouse hasn’t reached Victory Lane at Auto Club Speedway during his career, but he has finished every race that he has started. He has also delivered a top-five finish for Roush in 2016 and a top-10 for JTG Daugherty Racing in 2022.

“It’s been fun promoting our partners and our team after winning the Daytona 500,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to Auto Club Speedway and having Tree Top on our race car.

“We finished in the top 10 there last year, and it will be great to help spread the word about Tree Top’s sauces and juices at Auto Club and all season long. We want to keep the momentum going with Tree Top after our big win in the No. 47 Kroger/Cottonelle Camaro at Daytona together.”

Stenhouse Joins Another Driver Showcasing Tree Top

Stenhouse will showcase Tree Top while trying to deliver another strong performance for JTG Daugherty Racing. He will also join another driver that has had the company as a primary partner in a national NASCAR series.

Myatt Snider has showcased Tree Top during three separate events. He first worked with the company at Portland International Raceway in 2022 as he drove for Jordan Anderson Racing. He finished second overall in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro. Snider then brought back the scheme at Texas Motor Speedway.

The third event kicked off the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Snider joined Joe Gibbs Racing for a one-off start, and he took over the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra. Tree Top supported him during the superspeedway race as he avoided multiple incidents and finished fifth overall.