Myatt Snider Partners With Championship-Winning Team

Myatt Snider has announced his first plans for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He will join Joe Gibbs Racing for a partial schedule.

Snider and JGR announced the news on February 8. They revealed that he will take on six races in the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra while Jason Ratcliff serves as his crew chief. Snider will also continue a relationship that included him working with the team between 2011 and 2015.

“With six races on our 2023 schedule, I’m looking forward to climbing into the No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing this year,” Snider said in a press release. “Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full-circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself.

“It’s good to be reunited with Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the No. 20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”

Snider’s Schedule Includes a Return To Portland

The partial schedule will begin with a trip to Daytona International Speedway. Snider will take on the superspeedway and then he will return to the No. 19 at Portland International Raceway in June.

Snider’s schedule also includes the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway in October. He will then cap off his season at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The return to Portland International Raceway is fitting for Snider. The Oregon road course was the site of his best finish during the 2022 season, his lone campaign with Jordan Anderson Racing. He started 25th overall in the Tree Top Chevrolet, and he finished second behind AJ Allmendinger.

The No. 19 Lineup Features 4 Main Drivers

With the addition of Snider, there are now four drivers that will suit up for Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 19 team. They will account for 20 of the 33 races on the 2023 schedule.

Ryan Truex, the first driver to join the fold, will make his return to Joe Gibbs Racing. He will compete in six events after making five starts for the team in 2022. This run included three top-10 finishes and one top-five. JGR has not revealed when Truex will take over the No. 19.

Joe Graf Jr. will make his Joe Gibbs Racing debut after primarily driving for SS GreenLight Racing. He will take on five events, starting with the February race at Auto Club Speedway.

The other announced driver is Connor Mosack. He will spend the majority of his time with Sam Hunt Racing, but he will also make three starts for Joe Gibbs Racing after initially joining the team for one race in 2022. Mosack’s schedule will include the Chicago Street Race, Road America, and Pocono Raceway.

“I’m excited to get to work with Myatt again,” Ratcliff said. “He’s hardworking and it will be great to have him back in the shop as a driver. I’m looking forward to getting to the track with the No. 19 guys this year and seeing what we can do.”