1 of Ross Chastain’s Primaries Follows Him to Trackhouse Racing

When Ross Chastain climbs into the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500, he will have a familiar partner supporting him. AdventHealth has signed a sponsorship deal with Chastain and Trackhouse Racing.

AdventHealth announced the news on Tuesday, January 11, with a video and a press release. The health care system with 50 hospitals in nearly a dozen states confirmed that it will continue working with Chastain on a multi-year deal after previously joining him for Cup Series races in 2020 and 2021. AdventHealth will make its season debut on the No. 1 Chevrolet during the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20.

Along with the Crown Jewel race, Chastain will work with AdventHealth for five other races. The list features trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, Kansas Speedway on May 15, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, and Road America on July 3.

“As a Florida native, I couldn’t be happier to have AdventHealth join us at Trackhouse Racing,” Chastain said in a statement. “I have gotten to know the AdventHealth people over the last few years and learned about the important work they are doing for my home state as well as many of the race markets we visit.”

Chastain Took AdventHealth to a Next Gen Test

The Melon Man and Trackhouse Racing teased the return of AdventHealth on Monday, January 10. Chastain posed next to a chain-link fence wearing a white firesuit with green and blue colors.

Trackhouse Racing simply teased the announcement with a tweet saying that the team had something cool to announce. Once Chastain’s stock car arrived at Daytona International Speedway with the AdventHealth colors, the news of the company’s deal became official.

The site of the scheme reveal is fitting given AdventHealth’s ties to Daytona International Speedway. The health care system has been the official partner of the track since 2014, and it provides 11 AdventHealth ambulances, two care centers, and nine first aid stations. Additionally, AdventHealth is the official sponsor of Daytona Speedweeks, the week of racing events that leads up to the season-opening race.

Chastain Partnered With AdventHealth at 3 Organizations

Chastain has featured AdventHealth for a limited number of races during his Cup Series career, and he has done so at three different organizations in 2020, 2021, and now 2022.

Chastain first debuted AdventHealth in the Cup Series during the 2020 season. He competed in the season-opening Daytona 500 while driving the No. 77 entry for Spire Motorsports, and he finished 25th overall. He then joined forces with the health care system once again for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2020.

The Melon Man reunited with AdventHealth for two races during the 2021 season, his first and final year with Chip Ganassi Racing. He debuted the health care system during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021. Chastain then reunited with AdventHealth for the July 4 race at Road America, a seventh-place finish.

Chastain will now work with AdventHealth once again, and he will do so with a third organization while pursuing his first win at the top level of stock car racing. This multi-year deal will also feature the most races for the health care system in the NASCAR Cup Series.

