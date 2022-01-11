Kevin Harvick Reunites With Key Partner in 2022

The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will reunite with a partner that he took to Victory Lane to kick off the 2007 season. Kevin Harvick will showcase Rheem as a primary partner for three races during the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Stewart-Haas Racing issued a press release on Tuesday, January 11, and announced that Rheem will reunite with Harvick. The brand will take over the No. 4 Ford Mustang for three races during the 2022 Cup Series season. Rheem will debut on the No. 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6 and then return for races at Darlington Raceway (May 8) and Kansas Speedway (September 11).

Back in action and bringing the heat.@KevinHarvick and the No. 4 @Rheem Ford Mustang are set on success this season. pic.twitter.com/eohD0rObUN — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 11, 2022

“It’s been 15 years since we first started working with Rheem and it’s great to be back with them,” Harvick said in a statement from the team. “The NASCAR fan is their customer, and we’ve worked really hard to understand that relationship to ensure Rheem gets a good return on its investment. This year kind of throws it back to how it all began with Rheem being a primary sponsor on one of my racecars. I’m proud to carry their colors again in 2022.”

Harvick Had Rheem as a Primary Partner in Multiple Series

Harvick’s past partnership with Rheem featured multiple races across the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. The company served as a primary partner of the Kevin Harvick Industries Xfinity Series team, which included races at Richmond and Charlotte in 2008 and a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2010 among others.

Rheem made the leap back to the Cup Series as a primary partner in 2011 and remained with him through 2013, his final season with Richard Childress Racing. The two parted ways in 2014 when Harvick headed to Stewart-Haas Racing, but now they will reunite for three more races in 2022.

“Kevin Harvick helped launch Rheem Racing and through KHI, Kevin played a prominent role in Rheem realizing value in the sport and progressively moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Ed Raniszeski, executive director, Rheem motorsports. “Kevin’s long history with Rheem and his great rapport with Rheem customers makes this a very welcome homecoming. NASCAR has been an increasingly valuable platform for Rheem and we hope this reunion serves as our way of thanking racing fans for supporting Rheem and all sponsors who showcase their brands and believe in the power and future of NASCAR.”

Rheem Recently Announced Another Extension With JGR

Rheem Racing continues to celebrate its 15th year in NASCAR with big announcements. The company’s partnership with Harvick and SHR is only the latest example. Rheem also revealed on January 6 that it had extended its deal with Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch.

According to the announcement, Bell’s No. 20 JGR Toyota Camry TRD will feature a commemorative logo celebrating Rheem’s 15th year in NASCAR. He has made 101 starts with the company as his primary partner, split between multiple series, and he has reached Victory Lane in the Daytona Road Course Cup Series race with Rheem on his stock car.

JGR and Rheem did not reveal when the brand will make its debut on the No. 20 or the number of races featuring the red and black color scheme. Bell had Rheem as a primary partner for 13 of the Cup Series races, with trips to Michigan, Talladega, Texas Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway as examples.

