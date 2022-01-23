Trackhouse Entertainment Group Branches Out With New Sponsorship

Trackhouse Entertainment Group, which fields Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, has branched out. The company has announced a sponsorship deal with PGA golfer James Hahn.

Trackhouse Entertainment Group announced the news on January 21 with a press release. Founder Justin Marks explained that the goal is to align with athletes and personalities across multiple sports. Joining forces with Hahn accomplishes this goal and introduces Trackhouse to an entirely different audience.

Thrilled to be representing the Trackhouse brand. Trackhouse is much more than a NASCAR team. It’s a brand that seeks to unite people, inspire through storytelling, and invest in great experiences. Looking forward to representing them on the course in 2022! @TeamTrackhouse https://t.co/tRVZux0lbP — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) January 22, 2022

“We are identifying athletes and influencers in all genres of sports and entertainment to expand audience awareness of Trackhouse,” Marks said in a statement. “We will use these relationships to create even more value for all of Trackhouse’s partners.”

Hahn originally turned pro in 2003 and has since secured five victories. He won PGA Tour events in the 2015 Northern Trust Open and the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship. He also won the 2012 Rex Hospital Open (Web.com Tour), the Telus Edmonton Open (Canadian Tour), and the Riviera Nayarit Classic (Canadian Tour). Now he will pursue more wins while representing Trackhouse on his clothing.

Trackhouse Racing Sponsored Another Driver

This kid is tentatively on the pole tonight in Tulsa! pic.twitter.com/dBrapQomq9 — 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 (@Walkapedia_) January 14, 2022

Hahn is not the only new addition to the Trackhouse Entertainment Group fold. The company also sponsored a promising driver during the 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

Trackhouse Racing unveiled on December 20 the blue and white No. 86 Toyota that teenager Brent Crews would use during the Chili Bowl Nationals. The vehicle featured the massive Trackhouse Racing logo on the sides, as well as a smaller version on the rear.

Crews suited up against hundreds of other competitors and turned heads throughout the competition, including drawing praise from championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers. The man who guided Kevin Harvick to the 2014 Cup Series championship said on Twitter that there would be a lot of talk about Crews in the next five years. He finished 15th overall in the D Feature 1 but was unable to move on to the C Feature.

Trackhouse Racing Prepares for a New Cup Series Challenge

While Hahn will take on the PGA Tour and represent Trackhouse Entertainment Group, the company’s NASCAR Cup Series team will take on a different challenge. Trackhouse Racing will set out for the first full season as a two-car team.

Daniel Suarez served as the lone driver during the inaugural campaign in 2021, and he finished 25th in points in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. Now he will be one of two drivers after Ross Chastain joined the fold. The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver will take over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro and work with Suarez on a weekly basis as they fight for spots in the playoffs.

Along with expanding to two cars, the racing team will operate out of a new facility during the 2022 season after taking over CGR’s old stomping grounds. The team has already made several changes to the facility, including adding massive photos of both Suarez and Chastain above the doors and incorporating blue into the color scheme.

Neither Chastain nor Suarez has reached Victory Lane during their Cup Series careers. The former CGR driver has come close with three top-five finishes, headlined by a second-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021. Suarez has nine career top-five finishes with a runner-up at Pocono in 2018 as his best performance.

