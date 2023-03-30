Ross Chastain Reunites With Wall-Riding Partner on Multi-Race Deal

Ross Chastain has reunited with a primary partner that will forever live on in NASCAR lore. He has inked a multi-race deal with Moose Fraternity while continuing a relationship that has spanned multiple teams.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news with a press release and set the schedule for Moose’s return. The company will first take over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. The black and red scheme will then return at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, Watkins Glen International on August 20, and Martinsville Speedway on October 29.

“I am glad we can continue this partnership with Moose for so many reasons,” said Chastain who is a member of Tice and Shores, Florida, Lodge 1287 within the Moose Fraternity. “Moose does an amazing amount of charity work for a lot of people and getting to meet the Moose members across the country has been a lot of fun.”

The Race Schedule Includes Some High-Profile Events

The locations of the races are fitting based on the success that Chastain achieved with the Moose Fraternity colors. One race ended with him celebrating in Victory Lane while another ended with Trackhouse Racing celebrating its first appearance in the championship four.

The spring race at Talladega Superspeedway was a pivotal event for Chastain. He had one win in his pocket from Circuit of the Americas, but he also had two finishes outside of the top 15 at Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt). Chastain went to Talladega Superspeedway and only led one lap, but it was the most important of the race as it led to his second win of the year.

Of course, the return to Martinsville Speedway is fitting for Moose Fraternity. This is the track where Chastain used his now-illegal wall ride to pass several cars and punch his ticket to the Cup Series championship four.

“I think the whole world knows about the Moose Fraternity after Martinsville,” Chastain added. “I hope that attention made everyone see all the great work the Moose Fraternity does across the nation and honestly, how much fun it is to be a member.”

Chastain Has Extensive Experience Working With Moose Fraternity

The partnership with Trackhouse Racing is only entering its second season, but Moose Fraternity has spent multiple seasons supporting Chastain. This includes primary schemes in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

A prominent example is the 2020 season when Chastain drove full-time for Kaulig Racing. He had Moose Fraternity as his primary partner for three races, headlined by a pair of top-three finishes at Dover Motor Speedway. Moose Fraternity also supported Chastain during the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race.

The partnership continued when Chastain joined Chip Ganassi Racing on a full-time basis. Moose Fraternity followed him to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro as part of a four-race deal. The company then made the move to Trackhouse Racing at the start of the 2022 season.

This partnership between Chastain and Moose Fraternity has featured wins, near-misses, and historic moments. The expectation is that this will only continue as it moves forward into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.