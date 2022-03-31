Ryan Newman Kicks Off April With Short Track Race

The Rocket Man is heading to a fan-favorite short track. Ryan Newman will kick off the month of April at Richmond Raceway while competing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler announced the news on March 31 with a press release. He confirmed that Newman will drive the No. 39 entry for Sadler-Stanley Racing, the team that Sadler co-owns with Viriginia state senator Bill Stanley. Newman will have support from Pace-O-Matic and Simply Southern, a T-shirt and clothing design company.

“Having a driver like Ryan Newman does a lot for our young race team,” Sadler said in the press release. “Ryan’s record speaks for itself. He’s one of the best drivers of his generation. Having him drive our car brings great credibility to our team and his experience and feedback will be a tremendous help moving forward.”

Newman Made 3 Whelen Modified Tour Starts in 2021

While Newman finished out his final season with Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — he also made his return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He started three races during the 2021 season.

His first two starts — both of which came to an early end due to engine issues — took place at Martinsville Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Newman rebounded in his third start and turned in a fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway.

Rocket Man has made a total of 30 starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour dating back to 2008. He has four wins on his resume, which includes all three starts during the 2010 season. His fourth win took place during the 2011 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This is a great opportunity for me to race at a track I love competing at,” Newman added in the press release. “Hermie and Bill have put together a good team and great equipment with their support from Pace-O-Matic.”

Newman Has No Shortage of Experience at Richmond

When the 2002 Cup Series Rookie of the Year makes his return to Richmond, he will compete at a familiar track. Newman has extensive experience at Richmond Raceway, which includes 39 starts in the Cup Series alone.

While Newman only has one win at the Virginia short track from the 2003 season, he has performed consistently throughout his career. He has posted top-10 finishes in 51.3% of his starts, and he has eight total top-fives. Newman has also completed 98.9% of the laps while failing to finish only one race.

Newman will strive to showcase this consistency and experience when he makes his return to Richmond Raceway for only the second time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He will face off with several talented drivers, including three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, Emerling-Gase Motorsports co-owner Patrick Emerling, dirt racer Max McLaughlin, and several others.

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway will take place on Friday, April 1. It will kick off the race weekend at Richmond Raceway. FloRacing, the streaming home for all NASCAR Roots properties, will provide live coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET.

