Key Partner Expands Deal With Austin Dillon, RCR

A key partner has expanded its deal with both Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing. Marolina Outdoor Inc, the parent company of Huk, has announced its return to the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro with “multiple paint schemes.”

RCR revealed the news on March 30 with a press release. The championship-winning NASCAR organization announced that Huk would take over Dillon’s stock car for the May 8 race at Darlington Raceway, which takes place during Throwback Weekend. RCR noted that this race would be the first of multiple paint schemes highlighting key campaigns during the 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue our partnership with Richard Childress Racing but expand our relationship,” said Pete Angle, President of Marolina Outdoor Inc. “Austin Dillon has served as a passionate ambassador for the outdoors and the Huk brand. He embodies the lifestyle we design our clothes for, enjoying the outdoors, family time, or a day on the water but knowing you can look good without having to change clothes going from one activity to another. We’re looking forward to tapping into our relationship to promote what Huk stands for as we head into the busiest time of year for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Dillon Has Showcased a Previous Huk Scheme

The 2022 trip to Darlington Raceway won’t be the first time that Dillon will showcase a Huk Fishing scheme. He previously represented the brand during the 2021 season while competing at the Monster Mile.

Dillon headed to Dover Motor Speedway on May 16, 2021, for the Drydene 400. He started 14th overall in the No. 3 Huk Fishing Chevrolet based on NASCAR’s lineup formula, and he ran a clean race overall before finishing 14th. Dillon walked away with 25 points and remained in contention for a playoff spot. Though he ultimately missed out on the final spot after the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28, 2021.

Along with the primary scheme at Dover, Dillon has represented Huk in other races. The company served as an associate partner during the 2021 season and had a prominent spot on the No. 3 during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“I’ve enjoyed representing Huk and look forward to continuing the relationship,” Dillon said in the press release. “Everyone at Huk is just as passionate about the outdoors as I am, and I know NASCAR fans will really embrace some of the fun styles and designs that Huk plans to weave into the 2022 season.”

Dillon Just Turned in Another Strong Performance

Proud of the efforts of all our teams this weekend! Coming out of @NASCARatCOTA with four top-10 finishes feels awesome! #TeamRCR | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/uLZ2l0Lxnk — RCR (@RCRracing) March 28, 2022

The expanded deal with Huk’s parent company follows another strong performance by Dillon. He turned in his second top-10 finish of the year during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on March 27.

Dillon, who started 21st overall in the No. 3 Bennett Chevrolet Camaro, does not have a strong history at road courses. He entered the weekend in Texas with no previous top-10 finishes on tracks that required both left and right turns. However, he showcased some progress and avoided incidents while racking up points in two separate stages.

Dillon finished Stage 2 in sixth place overall and acquired five stage points. He followed that up by running within reach of a top 10 finish during the final run to the checkered flag. A Kyle Busch spin and contact between Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger helped Dillon move up and snag his second top-10 finish of the year. He moved up two spots to 18th in the championship standings, and he is now within reach of the 16-driver playoff field.

